Billings Heights homicide victim ID'd; 8th homicide in 11 weeks

The 21-year-old Billings man shot Monday night while in the Heights has died in an apparent homicide, according to the Billings Police Department.

Preston J. Gregor, 21, of Billings, died Tuesday of a single gunshot wound to the chest, Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said.

The alleged shooter, a 52-year-old man from Billings, was interviewed and released, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and has been assigned to the BPD Investigations Division, police said.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Samuel Court at around 11:35 p.m. and police were initially called to the area after a report of a disturbance and someone was being held at gunpoint, according to police.

On the way to the area, police learned someone had been shot. Gregor was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Sgt. Tina Hoeger had said in a social media update at about 1 a.m. Tuesday the victim had been shot in the chest and was in critical condition.