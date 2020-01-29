Billings Heights lawmaker Dale Mortensen dies

In May 2019 Mortensen told The Gazette he was still recovering his health, but doing well. He declined to specify out of privacy concerns what the medical issue was. He said at the time his absence from the legislature had been unforeseen and due to getting sick.

The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee will be responsible for forwarding three names to the Yellowstone County Commission for its selection to fill the remainder of Mortensen's term.

In the coming days, the Republicans will call for interested candidates to fill the position, and will interview those people, Stark said. He said one person, former city council member Larry Brewster, had already filed Jan. 22 to run for Mortensen's seat.

The committee will also look to the city council and Heights Task Force for input, Stark said.

"We want this to be an open, transparent process," Stark said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 14 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Darrell Ehrlick Editor Darrell Ehrlick is editor of The Billings Gazette. Follow Darrell Ehrlick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today