Billings Heights lawmaker Dale Mortensen dies

Billings lawmaker Rep. Dale Mortensen has died.
Montana House Speaker Greg Hertz on Wednesday confirmed Mortensen's death.
Mortensen was a Republican from Billings Heights who represented House District 44.
He was a believer in public service, Hertz, R-Polson, told The Gazette on Wednesday.
Hertz had served with Mortensen for the past three sessions. Mortensen was a member of the Montana House of Representatives committees on agriculture, judiciary and natural resources. He was elected in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
"We are all keeping Rep. Mortensen's family in our thoughts and prayers," Hertz said.
County Republican chairman Timothy Stark said Mortensen was a great resource because of his background with law enforcement and his activity in Republican politics, dating back to former U.S. Congressman and Montana Lt. Gov. Denny Rehberg.
His background in law enforcement also made him a good fit for the House's Judiciary Committee, Stark said.
Mortensen was absent from the Montana Legislature for undisclosed medical reasons for about a month in 2019.
In May 2019 Mortensen told The Gazette he was still recovering his health, but doing well. He declined to specify out of privacy concerns what the medical issue was. He said at the time his absence from the legislature had been unforeseen and due to getting sick.
The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee will be responsible for forwarding three names to the Yellowstone County Commission for its selection to fill the remainder of Mortensen's term.
In the coming days, the Republicans will call for interested candidates to fill the position, and will interview those people, Stark said. He said one person, former city council member Larry Brewster, had already filed Jan. 22 to run for Mortensen's seat.
The committee will also look to the city council and Heights Task Force for input, Stark said.
"We want this to be an open, transparent process," Stark said.