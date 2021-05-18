Billings Heights mobile home fire under investigation

A fire burned through a mobile home in the Heights on Tuesday morning, but caused no injuries.

Billings Fire Department crews responded to the blaze on the 800 block of Joyce Circle just before 7:30 a.m., according to BFD Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz. During the roughly 30 minutes it took first responders to control the fire, a black trail of smoke could be seen from several miles away, and orange streams of flames shot from the roof of the home.

“It looks like the fire probably started on the porch, and the problem is that the fire got into the attic space early on…So basically once that catches fire, it gets into the attic space and it has the ability to travel the whole length of the trailer,” Bentz said at the scene.

There is no indication yet what caused the fire, which Bentz said is currently under investigation. Those who were staying inside the trailer managed to escape unharmed. Several residents in the neighborhood standing by while crews dowsed the flames said they could hear a series of explosions before BFD arrived.

“That’s pretty common. Barbecue tanks and things like that get heated up, and there’s minor explosions with any of these fires,” Bentz said.

Four BFD engines, a ladder truck, the battalion chief and safety officer all responded to the fire, and Bentz said the department called in a standby crew to help cover other calls in the city. Along with BFD personnel, members of the Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were also at the scene.

