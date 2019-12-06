A gift card and donation program that benefits homeless and at-risk students in Billings schools is kicking off for the holiday season.
Student homelessness has become better recognized in Montana and School District 2. Billings had its first drop in documented student homelessness this decade last school year, but officials doubt there's a significant downward trend.
Homeless students are often referred to as "invisible," as homelessness often isn't apparent when students are at school.
Sometimes a family may be living in a shelter, or a student might be living on their own out of a car. But families also could be living in a motel, or students could be couch surfing or bouncing between relatives.
“It’s such a varying degree,” said Billings Senior High assistant principal Shelli Strouf.
Statewide, the number of students classified as homeless has skyrocketed in the past five years, up to about 4,000 for the 2017-18 school year, mostly due to better recognition of homelessness.
“But a lot of them, especially high-school level, it’s kind of a personal thing. A lot of them aren’t on that (list),” Strouf said.
Going into School District 2's winter break, each school in the district offers a gift donation to students identified through the district's homeless student program. It's a massive undertaking, with more than 600 homeless students in the district and dozens of community donations coming in.
At Senior High, a gift card drive is staffed in the school's lobby Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the school throughout December.
You have free articles remaining.
The school is taking donations in cash or gift cards for the likes of box stores and restaurants — places that can offer something that might be found under a Christmas tree instead of a daily necessity.
“We have the pantry for food and basic needs and stuff like that,” Strouf said. “This is more for holiday cheer.”
West and Skyview high schools operate a similar program, according to SD2 homeless student liaison Sue Runkle.
This will be Senior's ninth year for the gift card drive.
“Billings is super generous," Strouf said. "They have been so supportive of this program.”
Looking for ways to give this holiday season? Empty Stockings features gift requests for people in need
Looking for ways to give this holiday season? Empty Stockings features gift requests for people in need
Each year, Empty Stockings gives readers a way to give to struggling families around Billings.
The profiles are real, but the names have been changed to protect the identities of those who need help.
To help them, please contact the agency named in bold type at the end of each listing.
Gifts delivered to those agencies should be new and unwrapped, although gift wrap may be included with your donation.
Please label gifts with the names of the recipients.
Each year, Empty Stockings gives readers a way to connect with struggling families around Billings.
Each year, Empty Stockings gives readers a way to connect with struggling families around Billings.
Each year, The Billings Gazette asks charitable organizations around Billings and in Yellowstone County what they need to help people through …