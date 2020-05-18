Billings high school graduations at Metra will be broadcast live on local TV

The show will go on, mostly.
The modified graduation ceremonies for Billings' three public high schools are on track to take place Sunday at First Interstate Aren at MetraPark, Billings school trustees were told Monday.
“This is not an event that is without risk, but I think we have mitigated as much of that risk as we reasonably can,” Yellowstone County health officer John Felton said.
Graduates from West, Skyview and Senior high schools will be spaced 6 feet apart on the arena floor. Only two guests per graduate are allowed, and they will sit in reserved seats. Temperature checks will be conducted at entrances, face masks will be provided, and the district scheduled extra time between ceremonies for cleaning.
Upham said that letters have been sent to graduates and their families about the precautions.
The ceremony will also be shown live on local television, on CW by KTVQ and on SWX by KULR, Upham said.
One thing to "keep a handle on" is avoiding exchanging tickets for the two-guest limit, Felton said. Swapping or buying the tickets makes contact tracing in the event of COVID-19 exposure more difficult, he said.
Most schools in Montana have announced plans to hold large-scale but modified graduation ceremonies, either indoors or outdoors. Huntley Project High School, with a total enrollment of about 250 students, held an outdoor ceremony with social distancing measures on Sunday.
Billings administrators floated the possibility of a small-group, cycled graduation limited to 10 students at a time before Montana officials eased restrictions related to COVID-19. That idea received a flood of criticism from students and parents.
Usual crowds at graduation ceremonies in recent years have been between 5,000 and 8,000 people, Upham said.
