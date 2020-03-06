Billings high school seniors can shave a year off their college teaching degrees at MSUB

Several districts around the state have enrolled high schoolers in EDU 101 as a dual enrollment course that gives kids a leg up on an education degree. But the 1+3 program would go well beyond that, opening enrollment in the campus-based EDU 105: Education and Democracy course for the spring 2021 semester.

When Billings administrators rolled out an education-focused career pathway last year, they noted that it was easier to create; educators, unsurprisingly, are familiar with the field's requirements. The district has gone on to work on pathways for other fields.

Upham said he hopes 1+3-type programs follow a similar mold.

"It made the most sense (to start with)," he said. "We're an educational institution. (But) I think we want to expand on this concept as much as possible, as much as the degrees will allow us to."

The press release notes the next priority for SD2 and MSUB is a health sciences program.

Upham hopes the 1+3 model will also become an entry point for parents to learn more about college and career readiness.

"The pathway is as much for the parent to understand and learn the pathway as much as the student," he said. "We can give them a guiding light that they may not have had prior to a program like this."

The 1+3 program comes as more high school students than ever are taking dual enrollment courses. According to the latest full-year data available from the 2018-19 school year, 7,907 students took dual enrollment courses, college-endorsed classes taught at high schools. That's more than double the amount of students in such courses in the 2014-2015 school year.

