Billings high school seniors can shave a year off their college teaching degrees at MSUB

The teacher training pipeline in Billings is getting an upgrade.
Montana State University Billings and School District 2 announced a program in which high school seniors can begin college coursework for an education degree, putting them on track to graduate in three years from MSUB.
SD2 superintendent Greg Upham says the program will increase access to college-level coursework for students and build tighter ties with MSUB. The university officially announced the "1+3 program" Thursday.
Upham and MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman have visited with high schoolers in recent days promoting the program.
"They expressed a high component of interest," Upham said.
Administrators have also promoted the program as a way to beef up Montana's teacher supply. The state's small rural schools have been mired in a teacher shortage that's worsened in recent years, and some urban superintendents have raised concerns about teacher supply this year.
For SD2, the move comes as administrators have focused on creating career-specific course pathways that would allow students to take an almost college-major-type approach to their education, whether targeted at a job needing a four-year degree or trade certification.
In the 1+3 program, high school students would earn college credits through a mix of Advanced Placement courses, courses taught at MSUB that high schoolers can enroll in, and courses taught at high schools by high school teachers but endorsed by MSUB.
MSUB has focused on increasing course offerings for high schoolers, in part hoping they select MSUB or City College as a full-time school after graduating. The institution has specifically tried to expose high schoolers more to campus life.
You have free articles remaining.
“The thought behind offering this opportunity to high school students is that they will be taking courses at MSU Billings, where they will create personal connections with fellow classmates and faculty, and will want to come back the following year as an MSU Billings education major with only three years left to graduate,” Edelman said in a press release.
Several districts around the state have enrolled high schoolers in EDU 101 as a dual enrollment course that gives kids a leg up on an education degree. But the 1+3 program would go well beyond that, opening enrollment in the campus-based EDU 105: Education and Democracy course for the spring 2021 semester.
When Billings administrators rolled out an education-focused career pathway last year, they noted that it was easier to create; educators, unsurprisingly, are familiar with the field's requirements. The district has gone on to work on pathways for other fields.
Upham said he hopes 1+3-type programs follow a similar mold.
"It made the most sense (to start with)," he said. "We're an educational institution. (But) I think we want to expand on this concept as much as possible, as much as the degrees will allow us to."
The press release notes the next priority for SD2 and MSUB is a health sciences program.
Upham hopes the 1+3 model will also become an entry point for parents to learn more about college and career readiness.
"The pathway is as much for the parent to understand and learn the pathway as much as the student," he said. "We can give them a guiding light that they may not have had prior to a program like this."
The 1+3 program comes as more high school students than ever are taking dual enrollment courses. According to the latest full-year data available from the 2018-19 school year, 7,907 students took dual enrollment courses, college-endorsed classes taught at high schools. That's more than double the amount of students in such courses in the 2014-2015 school year.