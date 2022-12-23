Billings high school student gives back to families in need

It’s hard enough when families wonder when, where or how they will get their next meal, but oftentimes special occasions like a birthday celebration get completely overlooked because of these day-to-day challenges.

A new volunteer group in conjunction with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools is looking to address that through take-home birthday kits. Since starting this fall, over 50 kits have been made and sent to students across School District 2 struggling with food insecurity.

Through the efforts of a local student and her mom, the program looks to not only provide a treat for a student and their family, but also to deliver a celebration they may not have otherwise.

“It’s easy and fast and it definitely helps a lot to make someone’s day and normalizes having a birthday (for them),” said Senior High freshman Ellie Edwards.

Edwards first decided to get involved in charitable causes after learning about her middle school's pantry program and the necessities it provides to homeless or food-insecure students. She then began contributing items herself along with promoting the program and encouraging others to fill the pantry.

Entering this year, she was approached by the foundation’s food insecurity program coordinator Nikki Dolan, who recently received a request from Riverside Middle School to provide birthday cakes for students in the food insecurity programs.

Upon researching for a feasible way to provide every family their own cake, Edwards discovered a method popularized in Texas and came up with the idea of sending a complete kit home with students that include just two ingredients along with a disposable baking pan and baking instructions.

The two ingredients — a box of cake mix and a can of soda — are used to substitute more traditional ingredients like eggs and oil in the event that families don’t have them on-hand at home.

Working with Ellie and her mother Hollis, Dolan delivers the kits to individual students’ schools to coincide with their birthday. She then meets with the two to assemble more kits as they are needed.

“We work with counselors and teachers who would know if a kid is having a birthday who most likely wouldn’t have a cake if it wasn’t for Ellie and Hollis doing this,” Dolan said.

Ellie said she felt an urge to give back this way specifically after hearing from students in her school who have never celebrated their birthday due to financial limitations.

“There are friends that I know that are like, ‘My birthday is nothing special, I’ve never had a cake.’ Or even kids I’ve seen come into the pantry who are like, ‘I’ve never had food or water running at my house,’” Edwards said. “So I realized I wanted to get behind it and normalize it because nobody should have a birthday be different because of their living situation.”

A district-wide need

Since the foundation’s food insecurity programs began over 10 years ago, the number of students needing them has increased over this time. The foundation reports that 600-700 students are currently accessing them each week and over 500 children were being served through the SD2 Homeless student program by the end of the last school year.

Benefits provided to families during the COVID-19 pandemic like universal free school meals and the expanded child tax credit are no longer available and have resulted in more students needing assistance this year.

Dr. Virginia Lee Mermel, who began the foundation’s BackPack Meals and Teen Pantries programs, said they started receiving requests for night-time meal assistance in March shortly after the tax credit returned to pre-COVID rates per child.

She added that although free and reduced-price meals are available to families who qualify, there’s still a large portion of this population not currently receiving the assistance due to both the prices of the meals themselves and other inflated prices this year.

“If you are just one penny over the cutoff for free meals, you’re (paying for) reduced-priced meals but you still have to come up with $8 a week for your kid,” she said.

With food pantry programs in all Billings high schools and middle schools, Dolan has noticed that the students in need aren’t in just specific areas of the district but rather across all the schools.

“Some people say the West End and Ben Steele doesn’t have it, well they do,” she said of food needs. “West High does, Senior High, Skyview, it’s throughout our district.”

A more empathetic approach

Along with the food relief provided by the cakes, Dolan said they have also given students and their families an emotional support.

Mermel said today’s students also face greater mental health challenges and a birthday cake can provide a unique sense of recognition. She added that gestures like this may be the difference for them coming to school or not and she hopes this more compassionate approach to charity continues to grow going forward.

“If you don’t feel like you belong, you might not be there. And this is so beautiful because it does give that sense of belonging,” Mermel said. “I wish some of us older people who donate but have some strict ideas about how donations should be used would kind of embrace that.”

After witnessing the impact of giving a gift like a cake can have on these students firsthand, Ellie and Hollis plan to continue making the kits in addition to other charitable causes going forward.

While donating to various schools last year, Hollis recalled giving a doughnut to every student in one class, thinking little of it at the time. Upon seeing the reactions of certain kids in that class and how much it meant to them, she realized just how far a little kindness and recognition can go.

“We all just want to belong, we all just want to be seen,” she said. “And a doughnut can do that, or a $7 cake.”