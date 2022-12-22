Billings hires new airport and transit director

Billings has its new director of aviation and transit.

Jeff Roach will take over on Jan. 16 from current director, Kevin Ploehn, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 33 years with the city. Ploehn’s last day is Jan. 13.

Roach, who comes to Billings from Nashville, Tennessee, will plan, direct, and manage the City of Billings MET Transit System, and the Billings Logan International Airport. He brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation, aviation, and airport management to Billings.

"I am honored to become a part of the outstanding teams at Billings Logan International Airport and Billings MET Transit," Roach said in statement. "Billings’ airport and transit system are poised to go to the next level, and I look forward to being part of that dynamic development. I am anxious to share my aviation and transit experience to serve Billings’ transportation needs."

Most recently, Roach was assistant vice president, executive director for John C. Tune Airport, the general aviation reliever airport in Nashville.

Roach is no stranger to the cold; he was previously the airport manager for Fairbanks International Airport in Alaska. He has also worked for the State of Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities as transportation planning manager.

Finding someone with management experience in both aviation and transit was no easy task. Billings called on ADK Consulting and Executive Search to find top tier candidates for this unique job title.

"Jeff’s arrival comes at an exciting time for MET and the airport," city administrator Chris Kukulski said in a statement. "As we await the arrival of four electric buses, and the airport terminal expansion project moves forward, Jeff will be at the forefront of some major projects."

Roach earned his bachelor’s degree in natural resource management from the University of Alaska and went on to receive his master’s degree in management from Webster University.

He also received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Air Force Air University. Roach is an accredited member of the American Association of Airport Executives and has a commercial, instrument helicopter pilot license.

In addition, Roach served in the Alaska Army National Guard.