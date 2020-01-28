Billings homeowner lets public access Rims trail on his property

Exploring the Rims, from top to bottom, just got a little easier.
Visitors, hikers and trail runners now have sanctioned access at the base of the Myers Trail, which sits on private property at Country Club Circle. The rugged trail winds up the Rims and comes out at Sky Ranch Drive.
"It's always been there," said Jeff Kanning. "It's always been used."
For more than 100 years, the Myers Trail has traversed its section of the Rims. Today, Kanning's home and property sit squarely on the historic trailhead, with the trail continuing up the Rims on undeveloped city parkland.
"There was no legal access," Kanning said.
Kanning is an avid trail runner and a longtime user of the Myers Trail. He has kept the trailhead open, allowing visitors to cut across the edge of his lawn to access the trail. But concerns of liability and continued access should he move prompted him to make the access from his property official.
He contacted Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit, grassroots organization supporting urban trails around the Billings community, and together they worked with the city to guarantee access.
The city council on Monday unanimously approved a plan that allows Kanning to grant a permanent easement to the city along the edge of his property.
"It gives people confidence that our trail system is important to everyone," said Kristi Drake, director of Billings TrailNet.
Granting the city a permanent easement means residents will always be able to get to the trail, something that benefits everyone, Drake said.
"We so appreciate property owners acknowledging that this is an outdoor-loving community and working with groups and having that agreement formalized," she said.
The move also transfers liability from Kanning to the city should any accident or injury happen along the stretch of the trail that crosses Kanning's property. It also resolves an access issue that's more than a century old.
The Myers Trail was a private road built in the early 20th century that went from where Sky Ranch Drive is now, down to Country Club Circle, at about the 2000 block of Rimrock Road.
The road went to a private home built on the Rims by Charles O. Myers between 1913 and 1917.
The road wasn't cut into the Rims as Zimmerman Trail was. Instead, according to a news story in the Billings Gazette, local residents described it as a trestle supported by cables.
The Myers home later became a nightclub called the Skyline Club, then the Bella Vista Club and later back to the Skyline Club, which burned down in 1971.
As Billings expanded west, Myers retained his private access easement to his road across two different lots. All that's left of that road today is the Myers Trail. By granting the easement, Kanning now has provided the city a way to connect its parkland where the majority of Myers Trail sits with an access point at Country Club Circle.
"It's a win-win all the way across," he said.
