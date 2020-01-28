Billings homeowner lets public access Rims trail on his property

Exploring the Rims, from top to bottom, just got a little easier.

Visitors, hikers and trail runners now have sanctioned access at the base of the Myers Trail, which sits on private property at Country Club Circle. The rugged trail winds up the Rims and comes out at Sky Ranch Drive.

"It's always been there," said Jeff Kanning. "It's always been used."

For more than 100 years, the Myers Trail has traversed its section of the Rims. Today, Kanning's home and property sit squarely on the historic trailhead, with the trail continuing up the Rims on undeveloped city parkland.

"There was no legal access," Kanning said.

Kanning is an avid trail runner and a longtime user of the Myers Trail. He has kept the trailhead open, allowing visitors to cut across the edge of his lawn to access the trail. But concerns of liability and continued access should he move prompted him to make the access from his property official.

He contacted Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit, grassroots organization supporting urban trails around the Billings community, and together they worked with the city to guarantee access.