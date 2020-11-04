Billings homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

A 37-year-old man suspected in a homicide investigation that began Sunday in Billings was arrested Tuesday in Idaho.

The Billings Police Department identified the man in a Wednesday press release as Billings resident Benial Davis.

Davis was arrested on a deliberate homicide warrant out of Yellowstone County stemming from an investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Waylon Willie Bearground.

Bearground, who was from Lame Deer, died early Sunday after he arrived at a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound.

The arrest of Davis was made at about 10 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Idaho State Police, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Davis was in a vehicle stopped on Interstate 90 outside Coeur d'Alene. As of Wednesday he was in custody in the Kootenai County Correctional Facility in Coeur d'Alene.

Billings police were alerted Sunday morning about a man with a gunshot injury at about 1:14 a.m.