Billings homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
Billings homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

Homicide scene

Billings police investigate a homicide scene in the alley on the 4100 block of King Avenue East Sunday morning. A 30 year old man was shot in the alley at 1 a.m. and transported by family to a local hospital where he died. No suspects have been arrested at this time according to Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam at the scene.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A 37-year-old man suspected in a homicide investigation that began Sunday in Billings was arrested Tuesday in Idaho.

The Billings Police Department identified the man in a Wednesday press release as Billings resident Benial Davis.

Davis was arrested on a deliberate homicide warrant out of Yellowstone County stemming from an investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Waylon Willie Bearground. 

Bearground, who was from Lame Deer, died early Sunday after he arrived at a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound.

The arrest of Davis was made at about 10 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Idaho State Police, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Davis was in a vehicle stopped on Interstate 90 outside Coeur d'Alene. As of Wednesday he was in custody in the Kootenai County Correctional Facility in Coeur d'Alene. 

Billings police were alerted Sunday morning about a man with a gunshot injury at about 1:14 a.m.

They later determined the shooting had happened on the 4100 block of King Avenue East. As of Tuesday, police believed the victim and shooter had some kind of association, and that an altercation preceded the shooting outside a residence.

According to Wooley, the investigation into Bearground's killing remains ongoing and BPD detectives are working with Idaho police. 

