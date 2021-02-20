Billings hospital offers patients close-to-home rehab services

Going out of state for services can be costly when planning for lodging, transportation and treatment, said Hauk. Many have to travel alone to get therapy.

“It’s kind of hard to get better when you’re all by yourself, so it’s really important for our patients to be able to stay close to family,” Hauk said.

The sooner a person receives rehabilitation treatment after a stroke, the better the outcomes of being able to move, speak and be self-sufficient, said Sydnie Bahl, director of therapy services at the hospital. So having services close to home was vital in McCormick’s recovery, she said.

And McCormick was ready to find therapists to get him moving so he could get back to living life.

“In my case, I wanted somebody that was a little bit of a hard-charger and matched my personality because I wanted to beat this thing," he said.

Therapies included having McCormick walk up and down stairs, use his hand and arm, walk through obstacle courses and even get in and out of a car parked in the hospital’s therapy gym. He had to retrain his brain to chew and swallow food and even take deep breaths.