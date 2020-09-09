Billings hospitals cope with surge in cases, St. V's brings in extra nurses

Being apart from his seven-week-old son, Oliver, is the hardest part for Jared Stricker, an emergency medical technician from Wheat Ridge, Colo.
But when asked if he would volunteer to come to Billings to help St. Vincent Healthcare cope with staffing constraints amid an increasingly high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, Stricker jumped at the chance.
“We get into medicine to help people,” Stricker said Wednesday. "It felt like the right thing to do."
He’s one of more than 20 volunteer nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians from three sister hospitals affiliated St. Vincent Healthcare in Colorado, that have been brought on to help relieve tired health care staff.
Both Billings hospitals are coping with a "surge" in COVID-19 hospitalizations. In his first week in the emergency room, Stricker said the hospital has kept busy.
“It’s a welcome relief,” said St. V Chief Executive Officer Steve Loveless.
Just a week into September and Yellowstone County is still seeing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. More than half of all coronavirus cases in the county happened in August.
St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic are both struggling to cope with the demand.
On Wednesday, the county’s hospital capacity was marked in the “yellow status” on RiverStone Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. Yellow indicates the capacity is beginning to outpace what the hospitals can provide.
Yellowstone County currently accounts for 40% of Montana cases, despite being about 15% of the state's population. Of 122 state COVID-19 deaths, 50 have been in Yellowstone County.
On Wednesday the county reported nine new cases, for a total of 813 active cases, and announced another death, a man in his 80s.
In Yellowstone County Wednesday a total of 66 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's about 40% of all the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.
Of those people hospitalized Wednesday 18 were in intensive care units and 15 were intubated.
On Monday, the county reached an all-time high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, when 84 people were hospitalized.
The county has accounted for about half of the state’s COVID-19 cases throughout the summer, and early September trends don’t show signs of stopping.
"It's been a rough few months, and it's still looking rough," Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said on Sept. 4 during a review of August cases.
"I'm pretty anxious about September, quite frankly," he said.
Increasing demand
“The numbers (of hospitalized patients) seem to be on the rise,” said Laurie Smith, chief nursing officer and vice president of hospital operations at Billings Clinic.
The hospital is licensed for 304 beds, including 24 ICU beds and with recent COVID-19 cases it has begun to feel stressed.
To cope with the demand, the Clinic is currently using the hospital capacity unit for overflow, and has other surge options available like opening up the operation rooms, the emergency department and the cardiac observation unit.
“Prior to COVID-19, we trained for surges,” Smith said.
As of Wednesday the hospital had 34 COVID-19 patients, Smith said. The number of patients have been hovering in the 30s and 40s, she said.
St. Vincent Healthcare is also consistently seeing about 30 or 40 patients regularly hospitalized due to COVID-19, Loveless said.
The hospital is licensed for 286 beds, including 24 ICU beds.
Wednesday there were 30 COVID-19 positive patients in St. Vincent, with eight in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.
“It’s been very busy,” said Loveless.
He said the hospital is nowhere near capacity, and can “surge up” if cases continue to climb.
Juggling adequate staff and personal protective equipment can be a barrier beyond finding spaces for patients, he said.
“It’s many, many factors,” he said.
Another added stressor is that some elderly patients are in limbo, waiting to be discharged from the hospital but unable to return directly back to their senior care home.
Some care facilities have placed limits on who may reenter the facilities, requiring quarantines or negative COVID-19 tests. That has resulted in some seniors having to stay in the hospitals.
“We have had some delays in acceptance of patients back to their originating care environments,” Smith said.
Loveless also said St. Vincent Healthcare has seen those complications.
Adding staffers from Colorado will temporarily relieve employees and is one way to ensure the hospital could continue operating smoothly, Loveless said.
The 22 or so health care workers scheduled to come from Colorado will work each for about two to three weeks.
Both hospitals have the option to halt or postpone elective surgeries, as both did in the beginning of the pandemic, which would free up hospital beds. Neither Smith nor Loveless said their hospitals were currently considering that option.
“We’re not there yet,” Loveless said.
Yellowstone County being a regional health care hub has also contributed to added stress on the hospitals, although both hospitals said the large networks of affiliate hospitals has also eased stress.
Many patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are from out of the county, something that’s not uncommon, Loveless said. On a given day about 50% of the patients in the hospital are not from Yellowstone County.
“That's normal for us, and it's part of what we've built to service Eastern Montana,” Loveless said.
This article has been updated to reflect the number of licensed beds that the Billings Clinic has to offer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.