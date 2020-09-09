Billings hospitals cope with surge in cases, St. V's brings in extra nurses

Juggling adequate staff and personal protective equipment can be a barrier beyond finding spaces for patients, he said.

“It’s many, many factors,” he said.

Another added stressor is that some elderly patients are in limbo, waiting to be discharged from the hospital but unable to return directly back to their senior care home.

Some care facilities have placed limits on who may reenter the facilities, requiring quarantines or negative COVID-19 tests. That has resulted in some seniors having to stay in the hospitals.

“We have had some delays in acceptance of patients back to their originating care environments,” Smith said.

Loveless also said St. Vincent Healthcare has seen those complications.

Adding staffers from Colorado will temporarily relieve employees and is one way to ensure the hospital could continue operating smoothly, Loveless said.

The 22 or so health care workers scheduled to come from Colorado will work each for about two to three weeks.