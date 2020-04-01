Billings hospital's emergency director: Families should have a plan for COVID-19

It’s been weeks since Sam Kaufman put her parents on lockdown.
Both of them are in their 60s and cancer survivors (her mother twice over) and so Kaufman, the emergency department director at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, didn’t want to take any chances.
“I said 'I’ll do all the grocery shopping for you.'” She drops the bags off outside their door and keeps her distance. Her mom sanitizes things before she brings them inside.
“We’re not seeing each other” up close, Kaufman said.
That was the plan, and Kaufman thinks that most families in Billings should have a plan, too, as the nation faces an unprecedented situation.
Kaufman spoke with The Gazette by phone Wednesday, just a day after the White House revealed projections showing that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.
“To think with anything that it couldn’t happen, and it won’t happen … It’s probably better to think when this happens, if this happens,” Kaufman said. “It can happen to anyone at any time.”
Planning is a great part of Kaufman’s job for St. Vincent Healthcare, and her decision making is informed by past experiences.
In her 20s she started working as a paramedic, police officer and flight nurse in Texas. She worked for about 10 years with the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, what she described as an elite group of first responders, directed by FEMA to disaster zones.
She said she was deployed as a flight nurse to Louisiana to help about 36 hours after Hurricane Katrina hit. She was also sent to Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, after an EF-5 tornado killed 161 people.
Kaufman was working for American Medical Response in Dallas during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.
Referring to the Ebola outbreak, Kaufman said before the situation escalated, it felt a lot like Billings.
“I thought to myself, ‘It’s not gonna happen here,’” she said. “'It can’t happen here.' Next thing you know, the whole hospital is shut down within hours and there’s an Ebola crisis under your feet.”
Kaufman returned to Billings for family.
She said that family planning amid COVID-19 should cover two components: reducing exposure risk and what to do if someone in the family is infected or exposed.
"I think it's probably going to be different for every family," she said of planning.
In general, Kaufman said that families should try to keep as many people home as possible, and try to have one person go out.
Families should consider how they could safely quarantine a person in the residence, or whether they need to go somewhere else. How would families provide food, medication and other essentials for their quarantined loved one? What happens if the infected person has to be hospitalized or needs medical care?
"So that you’re not trying to face that and make those decisions when it’s happening and when the crisis is happening, but you've planned for it," Kaufman said.
One of Kaufman's more visible contributions to the local fight against COVID-19 was the setup of the St. Vincent Healthcare drive-through testing clinic. The clinic has been functioning seven days a week since March 15, according to the hospital. It has seen up to 60 people a day pass through.
Kaufman, who said she thinks it was the first drive-through testing clinic to become operational in Montana, has offered advice to other communities inside and outside the state on setting up their own.
Like other local leaders in the emergency and medical community, Kaufman asked, emphatically, for one thing in particular out of the Billings community. “Stay at home,” she said.
Staying home gives people a chance not only to protect themselves, but to protect others. Kaufman pointed to the fact that someone can have no symptoms of COVID-19 and still be carrying the virus and thus potentially spread it to others. It can take 14 days for someone to show symptoms.
Social distancing and staying at home are both public health strategies aimed at slowing the spread of the virus so that health care providers aren't overwhelmed with a surge of patients.
Both Billings hospitals continue to remain open for people in need of medical care or emergency treatment, but when possible, people are asked to call ahead.
The hardest-hit state in the country so far is New York, where nearly 2,000 people had died by Wednesday morning. New York confirmed its first COVID-19 case March 1. In the state of New York, 391 people died from Wednesday to Tuesday.
The death toll in the United States passed 4,000 on Wednesday.
But it’s not just the largest cities in the country that are being overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 patients, many of them struggling for air, medical care and limited health care equipment and resources.
Dougherty County in Georgia has had 24 deaths and nearly 600 positive cases, many of them stemming from what the New York Times reported was a well-attended funeral in late February that one epidemiologist described as “a super-spreading event.”
Dougherty County has a population of about 90,000. Yellowstone County has a population of around 160,000 people. As of Wednesday morning, Yellowstone County had 32 positive tests for COVID-19. The county saw its first hospitalization last week. More than 200 people statewide have tested positive, and five people have died.
All five of those deaths happened over a period of five days, and three of them were residents of Toole County, which has an estimated population of just under 5,000.
With all the precautions, and the new way of life that people are adjusting to, Kaufman said it's important to be able to think outside the box and adjust.
Social distancing can be isolating, but there are ways to maintain personal connections. Video chatting programs and applications are a great way to make up for lost time face to face, Kaufman said. Email and other electronic messaging can also work.
But Kaufman said in her own family, they've also fallen back on something a little bit slower.
"My mother-in-law is writing letters to our daughter, and she gets a letter almost every day in the mail," Kaufman said. "She looks forward to going and checking the mailbox every day."
The public health measures instituted at the state and county level in Montana have contributed to financial hardship and social isolation for many. Still, Kaufman said that her past observations of how people behave in times of crisis are still holding up in Billings.
People want to help. They’re dropping off food, flowers and thank-you cards. There have been efforts to sew masks, scrub caps and other protective gear for responders and medical professionals. She says the outpouring of support amid such difficult times is genuinely humbling.
“I think it truly brings out the good in people, honestly,” she said of crisis situations. “I see the same thing here. It has been amazing. We have people reaching out to us every day."
