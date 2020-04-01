Billings hospital's emergency director: Families should have a plan for COVID-19

She said she was deployed as a flight nurse to Louisiana to help about 36 hours after Hurricane Katrina hit. She was also sent to Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, after an EF-5 tornado killed 161 people.

Kaufman was working for American Medical Response in Dallas during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Referring to the Ebola outbreak, Kaufman said before the situation escalated, it felt a lot like Billings.

“I thought to myself, ‘It’s not gonna happen here,’” she said. “'It can’t happen here.' Next thing you know, the whole hospital is shut down within hours and there’s an Ebola crisis under your feet.”

Kaufman returned to Billings for family.

She said that family planning amid COVID-19 should cover two components: reducing exposure risk and what to do if someone in the family is infected or exposed.

"I think it's probably going to be different for every family," she said of planning.

In general, Kaufman said that families should try to keep as many people home as possible, and try to have one person go out.