Amid concerns over decreased donations and an increased demand for blood, the blood supplier for Billings’ two major hospitals is asking people to come forward and donate.
Vitalant of Montana, formerly United Blood Services, aims to get between 150 and 200 units of donated blood each day. In recent weeks daily unit donation has been closer to 70, said Erin Baker, a donor recruitment manager for Vitalant of Montana. A unit typically measures out to a pint.
Trauma surgeons from both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare spoke and answered questions Monday morning at the nonprofit's Grand Avenue facility in an effort to drive home just how great of a need there is for more blood donations.
“There’s no other options. It’s a medication. It’s a treatment plan. You can’t create it, you can’t make it, it has to be donated by a person and so there’s no way of filling that gap short of donating blood and taking the time and being willing to do that," said Dr. Barry McKenzie, a trauma surgeon and director at St. Vincent Healthcare.
"It’s needed for everything, for a lot of things that our hospitals, not just trauma centers, do," said Dr. Michael Englheart, a Billings Clinic trauma surgeon. "And again that runs the gamut from chemotherapy patients, to OB (obstetrics) to multiple levels of the hospital, not just trauma and the ER. We’re a big user of it, but definitely not the only one."
A press release from both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic issued Monday described a “critical need for regular blood donation” and the recent supply of blood at Billings’ hospitals as “alarmingly low.”
Vitalant kicked off a blood drive Monday that is scheduled to go through Aug. 2.
St. Vincent Healthcare is also hosting an upcoming blood drive on Aug. 6 and 7.
Continuing shortage
Monday is not the first time in 2019 Vitalant has raised the issue of an increased need for blood donors in the Billings area. The nonprofit issued a press release in January describing a nationwide decrease in blood donations. That drop-off was attributed to cold and flu season, severe weather and increased travel.
Summer has also created problems for Vitalant’s blood supply in the past. In June 2016 the company, still known at that time as United Blood Services, issued what one employee at the time described as “a critical public appeal” for donors of all blood types.
At the beginning of July the company issued a press release after falling short of its national blood donation goals for the week of July 1 by 8,500 donations.
In 2015 there were more than 13.2 million blood donors in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services conducts a biennial survey called the National Blood Collection and Utilization Survey. The most recent survey relies on data from 2017. Results from that survey showed a 3% decrease in red blood cell collections and a 7% decrease in transfusions since 2015. Plasma collections decreased 14% and transfusions decreased 15% since 2015.
The biggest donor group for Vitalant is comprised of adults age 50 to 60.
“There’s not an upper age limit to donations but once you get older you’re on more medications, there’s different issues, so you start aging out. And we’re not seeing the younger generation come into the doors like they were. So that’s probably the biggest issue,” Baker said.
In the age 24 to 40 age group, Baker said Vitalant has continued to have trouble attracting donors. The general assessment of this difference in participation is that people in the younger age range look for a more direct impact from their donations, whereas older donors see donating blood as a duty, Baker said.
There are a host of other issues that can contribute to reluctance to donate, like a fear of needles.
“We do everything we can to make sure your experience is good,” Baker said. Another is misconception that tattoos prevent someone from giving blood, which isn’t true, Baker said.
Ideally a person would donate at least three times a year, Baker said.
The process typically takes between one and two hours.
Vitalant’s name change from United Blood Services has also caused some confusion, said Antonia Hagen-Coonradt, the senior donor care manager for Vitalant Montana. That change came in 2018. Though the name has changed it remains the same company, she said.
Hospital use
Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare are classified as Level II Trauma Centers. There are a total of five levels of designation for trauma centers. Trauma centers with the most capabilities are rated Level I, according to the American Trauma Society.
Because of their designation, both hospitals in Billings wind up with trauma patients from across the state, along with parts of North Dakota and Wyoming.
"It encompasses everything. It's everything you would think of like a car crash to getting mauled by a bear to rolling your ATV or your jet ski to grandma falling over in her chair at a nursing home, to everything in between," said Englehart, the Billings Clinic surgeon.
Both hospitals "receive the most severely injured patients in this region," said McKenzie, the St. Vincent trauma surgeon. "You either come to us or you go all the way to Denver or Salt Lake City or Seattle. If you're severely injured there's a good chance you'll come to one of our two places."
Without an adequate blood supply hospitals might even postpone some surgeries as a safety measure, Englehart said.
Blood unit usage has been on the rise at the Billings Clinic in recent years, said Lanny Orr, the trauma coordinator for the hospital’s emergency and trauma center. Hospitalwide the Billings Clinic uses on average about 350 units a month, Orr said.
In trauma treatment those blood units are used not only in the hospital but also on flights to collect patients from outlying areas, Orr said. The hospital treated more than 700 trauma patients in 2018, Orr said.
Blood types include A, B, AB and O. Type O blood is universally accepted by recipients, but other blood types have to be matched to people who are compatible and won't have a reaction to a blood transfusion. In addition to increasing the supply of blood available, McKenzie said an increase in new donors can limit burnout some donors can face.
"It's a year-round thing," he said. "There's always a need."