Billings hospitals make viral transport media for coronavirus testing

St. Vincent produced a total of 6,000 vials as of May 1 for the hospital and eight affiliated hospitals. Billings Clinic has made about 3,000 vials so far, and produces about 500 vials each week.

A test uses a swab that is inserted into the nostril and sinus cavities of those who have symptoms of the coronavirus. The swab is then placed into a vial filled with two to three milliliters of the viral transport media which is sent to either the state lab in Helena for testing or private labs.

Both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic test a number of their samples on-site, and are trying to ramp up the ability to test more.

Billings hospitals doubled the number of tests they could perform in March by splitting up the liquid solution after the state was nearing 100 cases. Now that the state has conducted more than 20,000, hospitals have had to get creative.

“It’s not something that you can just buy off the shelf,” said Angela Durden, St. Vincent laboratory medical director. “The testing you do in the laboratory is only as good as the sample you put into those tests.”