Billings hospitals make viral transport media for coronavirus testing

Billings hospitals are now making a key component for COVID-19 testing kits on-site as growing demand has left vendors short of supplies.
Using a recipe from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic are making viral transport media, a substance made up of proteins, antibiotics and chemicals that preserves clinical samples for storage and testing.
The hospitals’ clinical labs conduct tests that help doctors carry out diagnosis and treatments of patients, but have had to shift focus on testing for the novel coronavirus.
Vendors are backlogged with orders as thousands of hospitals are needing more supplies for testing, according to Edie Gonitzke, administrative director for the St. Vincent laboratory. After the CDC published a recipe, vendors selling the ingredients to produce the viral media have also experienced backorders.
“The pandemic, with all the intense supply and demand for everyone needing to be tested for the coronavirus, the whole nation’s been really stressed, and tapped out all of our vendors that we usually get viral transport media from,” Gonitzke said.
St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic were able to find vendors and other manufacturers that could spare extra media, or could provide them the components needed.
St. Vincent produced a total of 6,000 vials as of May 1 for the hospital and eight affiliated hospitals. Billings Clinic has made about 3,000 vials so far, and produces about 500 vials each week.
A test uses a swab that is inserted into the nostril and sinus cavities of those who have symptoms of the coronavirus. The swab is then placed into a vial filled with two to three milliliters of the viral transport media which is sent to either the state lab in Helena for testing or private labs.
Both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic test a number of their samples on-site, and are trying to ramp up the ability to test more.
Billings hospitals doubled the number of tests they could perform in March by splitting up the liquid solution after the state was nearing 100 cases. Now that the state has conducted more than 20,000, hospitals have had to get creative.
“It’s not something that you can just buy off the shelf,” said Angela Durden, St. Vincent laboratory medical director. “The testing you do in the laboratory is only as good as the sample you put into those tests.”
The medium is made up of about five components, but because of the demand and the low supply, it’s been more expensive to make the media than to buy it outright from companies.
And because the media has a balance of nutrients and antibiotics that prevent growth of other bacteria and helps keep the virus intact, there isn't an option of using different, or cheaper ingredients.
Mark Lubbers, the lab director for the Billings Clinic clinical laboratory, said that it’s about $100 to make 500 vials, and about 100 tests are done each day at the hospital. But making the media hasn’t caused financial strains for the hospitals.
Both labs have enough transport media on hand and are prepared for current testing levels and if cases hit peak levels in the coming weeks.
“It’s a creative solution to a problem that has positioned us well from a supply availability perspective,” said Erik Wood, vice president of Billings Clinic ancillary services.
Gov. Steve Bullock set a goal April 29 of 60,000 tests for COVID-19 each month and wants to test all residents in nursing homes and assisted living centers, as well as employees. But keeping up supplies for current demand and more will take time.
Because swabs are also in high demand, the federal government has committed to providing Montana with 12.7 million of the swabs needed for May.
“To be able to do that testing, you have to have supply,” Wood said. “In this particular case, we talked about making universal transport media but there are things that we just can’t make.”
Even though both hospitals recently resumed elective surgeries, other lab work has been reduced for the past month or so, since both hospitals canceled elective surgeries through March and April.
“There’s a slowdown in some areas and then drinking from a fire hose in others,” Durden said. “It’s been interesting to say the least. I guess the slowdown has been a mixed blessing because it’s allowed us to focus on the COVID-19 effort and to really be ready for what may or may not come.”
But both hospitals are confident in their ability to keep up with demand, and look forward to doing what they can to help.
"There's just so little we know about the virus," Durden said. "We've only really known of its existence for four to five months, so we really had to be adaptable in those circumstances and had to really remember where our training lies."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.