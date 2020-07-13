Billings hospitals offer asymptomatic testing to employees

Just like with many others, it’s been a challenging time for Stinson. She tries to model diligent handwashing and mask-wearing when she’s around co-workers and her family.

As time has gone on, Stinson has seen how COVID-19 has affected the families she cares for. She admitted that at the beginning of the pandemic, she didn’t think she’d know someone who was diagnosed with the virus.

To help with the stresses brought on by the virus, she tries to stay active with her family by going floating on the Yellowstone or Stillwater rivers or going on walks.

“Everyone is at a max stress right now,” Stinson said. “Having people that you know who’ve had spouses go without checks and be laid off and things along those lines, it’s just incredibly stressful for families.”

St. Vincent Healthcare breast health navigator, Ella Dugan-Laemmle was also tested Monday. She works directly with breast cancer patients and serves as their liaison and resource provider.