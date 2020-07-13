Billings hospitals offer asymptomatic testing to employees

Billings hospitals are ramping up testing for asymptomatic staff and medical providers as part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s statewide testing initiative.
St. Vincent Healthcare is holding voluntary testing for staff and medical personnel for the next two weeks as part of Bullock’s initiative to conduct over 60,000 tests every month. Billings Clinic will also host several rounds of asymptomatic testing for personnel starting this week.
The surveillance testing helps identify healthcare workers who may be asymptomatic and infected with the coronavirus, but mainly, it provides data and information for public health departments.
At St. Vincent, staff members schedule a time Monday through Friday to get tested using a swab in 10-minute intervals at a station outside, all while wearing masks and respecting social distancing guidelines. Billings Clinic will offer specific times for employees to get tested at an outside station during the coming weeks.
Test results are anticipated to be returned seven to 14 days later, so surveillance testing is not used for symptomatic individuals. About 1,300 kits have been provided to both hospitals for the first-come-first-serve surveillance testing.
“Hopefully it’ll help us understand how to better manage in the future if we have a surge or another pandemic,” said Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner.
To conduct frequent hospital-wide asymptomatic testing would be challenging due to a nationwide shortage in testing kit materials, Ellner said. Both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic have thousands of staff members, so it would be difficult to regularly test them, according to Dr. Michael Bush, chief medical officer at St. Vincent Healthcare.
Continuous screening, universal masking, and the usage of personal protective equipment is the best way to keep healthcare workers and patients safe, Ellner said. Staff members at both hospitals regularly monitor their symptoms and have their temperatures taken daily.
Currently, 11 coronavirus patients are hospitalized at Billings Clinic, while St. Vincent is treating about eight patients.
Kristina Stinson, a neonatal intensive care unit manager and nurse at St. Vincent, was tested Monday. She works directly with families and premature babies, so NICU staff wear masks, practice good hand hygiene, and limit visitor access to the area.
“In our area of the NICU with new moms, it’s incredibly high stress,” Stinson said. “We take care of a particularly vulnerable population and I feel, as a healthcare worker, I would never want to expose parents and families if I were an asymptomatic carrier.”
The NICU has changed quite a bit since the pandemic began, Stinson said. Staff have limited visitors to parents only, and programs such as volunteer cuddlers, have been paused. Cameras have even been set up so family members can look at the baby from home online.
Just like with many others, it’s been a challenging time for Stinson. She tries to model diligent handwashing and mask-wearing when she’s around co-workers and her family.
As time has gone on, Stinson has seen how COVID-19 has affected the families she cares for. She admitted that at the beginning of the pandemic, she didn’t think she’d know someone who was diagnosed with the virus.
To help with the stresses brought on by the virus, she tries to stay active with her family by going floating on the Yellowstone or Stillwater rivers or going on walks.
“Everyone is at a max stress right now,” Stinson said. “Having people that you know who’ve had spouses go without checks and be laid off and things along those lines, it’s just incredibly stressful for families.”
St. Vincent Healthcare breast health navigator, Ella Dugan-Laemmle was also tested Monday. She works directly with breast cancer patients and serves as their liaison and resource provider.
Dugan-Laemmle and other breast center staff follow hospital protocol to ensure the cancer patients are safe, since they’re a vulnerable population. Having been the breast health navigator at St. Vincent for nine years, she’s seen some changes in the hospital’s breast center. Earlier this year, breast cancer support groups were canceled and and the mammography center was closed for three weeks. If patients needed surgery, they could only have one visitor.
“Just helping our patient to get through a diagnosis of breast cancer and have to do it on their own, that was treacherous,” Dugan-Laemmle said.
When she gets home, she takes her shoes off in the garage and puts her work clothing in the laundry. She wears a mask in public and takes as many steps possible to keep from getting sick. Dugan-Laemmle also delivers groceries to her 84-year-old mother who lives out of town, so taking steps to prevent further spread is important, she said.
“It’s just a whole different world for all of us,” Dugan-Laemmle said.
