A recent report on hospital safety has shown improvements by both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare over the past six months, including computerized system updates for medication orders and reducing the risk of infections.
Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group issues a Hospital Safety Grade for more than 2,600 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. Data is pulled from the federal Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and a Leapfrog Hospital survey that hospitals complete.
The letter grade issued to a hospital is based upon 28 safety measures that involve policies and procedures, as well as the rate in which medical errors occur.
“What we like to suggest to patients is that they try to find the hospital that has the best safety grade that’s available to them, because safety matters regardless of if the patient is going in for open heart surgery or if they’re going in for stitches in the ER,” Erica Mobley, director of operations for Leapfrog. “Safety is always critical.”
Leapfrog focuses on safety only, while other organizations may provide different snapshots on a hospital’s performance. However, grades may lag behind improvements already made in the hospital, Mobley said.
CMS updates data annually, so fall scores tend to include more new data for each hospital, Mobley said.
"The data that we collect and report through the Leapfrog survey is much more updated than what CMS does," Mobley said.
The CMS rating focuses on the overall assessment of the hospital looking at safety, admission rates, length of stay for a patient and more. The U.S. News and World Report score looks at hospitals that are best equipped to treat serious illnesses and conditions, Mobley said.
The Leapfrog Group will also be starting a new survey for surgery centers that provide outpatient procedures. Mobley said that there is little information about these centers and hopes to issue a grade for them as well.
Overall, Leapfrog offers important updates to hospital safety, with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare receiving an “A” grade this fall. In 2018, St. Vincent received a “B” in the spring, an “A” in the fall, and an “A” in spring of 2019. Billings Clinic was given a “B” in the spring of 2018, a “C” in the fall, and a “C” in the spring of 2019.
Billings Clinic
Mobley noted that both hospitals scored well in terms of reducing infections, which include infections in the blood, urinary tract, staph infections and others. It’s all about “chasing zero,” or working toward achieving zero cases of infection, according to a team of quality controllers at Billings Clinic.
The hospital has reduced the number of patients with hospital-caused urinary tract infections through the use of catheters during the past few reporting cycles, with a current score of 0.90 compared to one of its higher points in spring 2018 at 2.36, or 2.36 per 1,000 patients.
Sherrie Fuller-Benge, director of quality resources at Billings Clinic, said the hospital will be hiring a nurse to check patients with catheters and communicate with doctors to ensure the catheter is removed in a timely manner.
Physicians have also started to educate a patient’s family on whether a catheter should be used or not. Reducing the risk of infection is vital, since it can cause patients to spend more time in the hospital.
“That’s one of the big things that we’re doing and it’s a big step,” Fuller-Benge said. “We’ve read that it’s a best practice in many organizations around the country. Every day we’ll do catheter rounds.”
The clinic received a lower score in the category of breathing failure after surgery. From spring 2018, 6.1 per 1,000 patients experienced breathing complications or failure after surgery, increasing to 12.05 in spring 2019 and 13.31 this fall.
Many units and departments looked into the issue.
Fuller-Benge said a total evaluation into how patients are admitted was needed, since some individuals weren't properly assigned to the right admittance category. Patients are admitted under three categories: emergent, urgent or elective. Elective is when a patient schedules a surgery for something that is not an emergency.
You have free articles remaining.
Doctors and administration spent weeks evaluating the hospital’s clinical practice, she said, but the overall issue was with the system.
“It’s important that you get that right so you’re classifying the patient correctly,” Fuller-Benge said. “We had some patients classified as elective surgeries who were truly emergent surgeries.”
The hospital’s Computerized Physician Order Entry system, or CPOE, and safe medication administration were categories that saw improvement during the last few months.
Billings Clinic’s score for CPOE went from 40 in spring 2019 to 100, the highest score, this fall.
The medications administration category also increased, from 25 this spring to 100 this fall.
Updates to the system send alerts to doctors if a medication’s dosage has changed or if a medicine would negatively interact with another, Fuller-Benge said.
“That’s really been one of the big focuses,” she said.
St. Vincent Healthcare
Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent have continually achieved the highest score of 60 for hand-washing for the past few rating periods, which is vital to reducing the risk of infection.
Michael Skehan, chief operating officer for St. Vincent, noted the hospital measures hand-washing frequency in every department.
For the past several years, observers randomly watch doctors and nurses wash their hands to ensure they do so when they exit every room and that they’re washing correctly.
“If need be, we’ll have a discussion with the department leader,” Skehan said.
Patient falls went up slightly, according to Leapfrog’s score, from 0.26 to 0.56 per 1,000 patients, but maintaining that low number is largely due to their fall assessments. Billings Clinic maintained a low score as well.
The detailed assessment notes patients who are prone to falling, whether because of surgery, an injury, or certain medications they’re taking. Fall precautions are also followed to ensure the risk of falling is low and that resources to help the patient are available if they do.
The primary nurses on duty are also doing hourly rounds to ensure that if a patient needs to get up, they have assistance. A “swarm” process is also in place to immediately review the fall to assess its cause and the ways to prevent it.
“The goal is to prevent all falls, with a particular focus on any kind of fall that would result in an injury,” Skehan said.
The intensive care unit staffing score also saw a jump from 50 this spring to 100 this fall. Skehan said that’s largely due to having around-the-clock pediatric critical care physician in the ICU.
“We’re an active participant with the Leapfrog Group,” Skehan said. “We really want to adhere to their quality measures.”