Billings hospitals report drop in vaccination rates amid pandemic

For March and April, 2019 saw 144 cases for March and 141 cases for April. In 2020, the same months saw about 76 cases for March and 78 for April; a 47% and 45% drop.

“When your hair gets long, there’s always that reminder that you need to get your hair cut,” Lysinger said. “With immunizations, it gets out of your mind if it’s not there, so we’re trying to remind parents that it’s important to get those kids in now.”

The amount of vaccines ordered by the hospital has also been down, Lysinger said. The hospital usually orders about once a month, but because of lower vaccination rates, the hospital hasn’t had to order as often.

Herd immunity is achieved when a significant number of the population has immunity from a pathogen. Herd immunity helps protect those who cannot receive the vaccination, and if fewer people get them, more of the population becomes susceptible to the illness, according to family medicine doctor with SCL Health Medical Group and Heights Family Medicine Dr. Stephanie Thomas.