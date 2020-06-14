Billings hospitals report drop in vaccination rates amid pandemic

Health care providers are seeing a drop in routine vaccinations across Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic and are encouraging parents to keep up on their children’s immunizations.
Both adults and children are advised to stay on top of routine checkups and immunizations, but because of COVID-19 vaccination rates have been decreasing at clinics across the county, according to the Unified Health Command made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health have all reported lower vaccination rates.
It’s a trend occurring across the country. Michigan, for example, saw a 76% drop in measles vaccinations among 16-month-old children, according to The Associated Press.
Before the pandemic started, about 62% of Montana’s 2-year-olds were considered to be up-to-date on vaccines, according to a recent National Immunization Survey. Right now, it’s too soon to know what the entire state is seeing in terms of vaccination rates, but the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is conducting a provider survey to see whether clinics are back to full operations.
Billings Clinic limited vaccination appointments to children 15 months and younger during restrictions in March and April and rescheduled appointments for older kids, according to Billings Clinic pediatrician Dr. Kathryn Lysinger. Now, the hospital is seeing anyone who needs a checkup or vaccinations.
Routine vaccinations are given to children until they’re 2 years old, along with boosters at various ages into adulthood. These appointments also allow physicians to monitor a child’s growth, development and existing health conditions like asthma.
Adult vaccination rates may also be experiencing a downturn, which include shingles and pneumonia vaccines.
The reason for a dip in numbers is believed to be connected to COVID-19 as well, Lysinger said.
“Parents have not rescheduled as quickly as we had hoped, and so it looks like the parents are avoiding clinics for fear of COVID, so when they’re avoiding the clinics, they’re not vaccinating,” Lysinger said.
Infants receive vaccinations starting at 2 months of age, including for pertussis (whooping cough), polio, bacterial infections like pneumonia, and others. Kids younger than 2 years old are especially susceptible to infections, so keeping on track with booster shots is vital, Lysinger said.
The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunizations are given to kids who are 12 to 15 months old.
Billings Clinic’s numbers, which include the health care system in Billings and Bozeman, show that the number of pediatric MMR vaccinations administered from February through May 2019 compared to the same time frame in 2020 dropped by about 38%. Vaccination rates vary from year to year.
For March and April, 2019 saw 144 cases for March and 141 cases for April. In 2020, the same months saw about 76 cases for March and 78 for April; a 47% and 45% drop.
“When your hair gets long, there’s always that reminder that you need to get your hair cut,” Lysinger said. “With immunizations, it gets out of your mind if it’s not there, so we’re trying to remind parents that it’s important to get those kids in now.”
The amount of vaccines ordered by the hospital has also been down, Lysinger said. The hospital usually orders about once a month, but because of lower vaccination rates, the hospital hasn’t had to order as often.
Herd immunity is achieved when a significant number of the population has immunity from a pathogen. Herd immunity helps protect those who cannot receive the vaccination, and if fewer people get them, more of the population becomes susceptible to the illness, according to family medicine doctor with SCL Health Medical Group and Heights Family Medicine Dr. Stephanie Thomas.
When that happens, outbreaks of diseases like that of whooping cough in Missoula public schools in 2019 can happen. The Missoula City-County Health Department reported that there was a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated children among the over 100 cases reported, according to the Missoulian.
At St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, the total number of MMR immunizations from February through May 2019 and 2020 showed about a 47% decrease. For March and April in particular, 2019 saw 44 cases for March and 64 cases for April, and a total of 30 cases in both March and April in 2020. For March, that's a 32% drop and a 53% drop for April.
About 350 pediatric patients are overdue on their immunizations, which is a 6.3% increase over last year.
RiverStone Health also offers vaccinations in its immunization clinic, and from February to May of 2019 and 2020, rates went down about 53%. In March and April, 2019 saw about 35 MMR vaccinations in March and 28 in April. In 2020, March saw 13 and April saw 7. That's a 63% decrease for March and 75% decrease for April.
But Billings’ hospitals are still taking special precautions to keep patients safe.
Billings Clinic is continuing to screen people for respiratory symptoms or fevers, provide face masks and have reduced waiting room capacity and separate staff that are treating ill children. Flyers have also been mailed out to patients and parents to remind them to reschedule their vaccination appointments.
At Heights Family Medicine, staff also screen patients, provide face masks and have specific hours for well and sick patients to visit the clinic.
Health care providers also encourage parents to keep an active record of which vaccinations their children have received. Ensuring that everyone is protected against illnesses that have vaccinations available is important, even while COVID-19 is at the forefront, Thomas said.
"It's kind of this balance of protecting against the things that we can while also taking measures to limit the exposure to something that is serious but we don't have a defense against," Thomas said.
Vaccination schedules by age can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.