Billings hospitals return to surgery after weeks of cancellations

“I’m in survival mode,” he said.

Billings Clinic has set up a testing site outside its Same Day Care center specifically for use by patients scheduled for surgery. Before booking the surgery, they’re told they must be able to isolate immediately from being tested until they return for surgery. They’ll also be screened upon entry for fever and other symptoms, just like everyone entering the hospital.

St. Vincent patients awaiting surgery will be tested at the hospital’s main drive-up testing center, but can only get their test sample collected during morning hours, while symptomatic patients may only do so in the afternoon.

A doctor’s order is still required for all testing.

If anyone pending surgery tests positive, they’ll be handled like any other positive case. The surgery would only go forward if there was an urgent medical need, said Billings Clinic Director of Same Day Care, Sarah Brown.

With roughly a month of surgeries postponed, there is a backlog. Both hospitals are prioritizing who goes first based on medical necessity.

Dr. John Pender, chief of surgery at Billings Clinic, said that could mean putting those patients in high risk categories for COVID-19 farther down on the list.