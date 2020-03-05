Billings hospitals, schools take action against spread of diseases, coronavirus

Billings hospitals and schools are taking action to help prevent the spread of diseases and educate others on the coronavirus.
The Unified Health Command, which is made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, is recommending that those visiting patients at area hospitals be temporarily restricted until there is a decline in overall cases in flu and other illnesses.
These include visitors with respiratory symptoms, such as coughs, colds, flu, sore throats, aches and fever. All children younger than 18 and those who have been in contact with others who are ill are also restricted, according to a press release from the Unified Health Command Thursday.
“The restrictions are part of an effort to prevent and control the spread of respiratory diseases,” said Barbara Schneeman, public information officer for RiverStone Health.
All area health care facilities in Yellowstone County have been notified of the voluntary restrictions and have been given informational posters to place at building entrances.
Healthy visitors to health care facilities were advised to follow these guidelines:
- Clean your hands before and after visiting a patient.
- Always cover your cough and use a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing.
Scheeman noted that there have been no cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Montana. As of last week, Schneeman said there have been about 840 reported cases of influenza in Yellowstone County. As of Feb. 22, six deaths have been reported due to influenza, according to the Montana Influenza Summary from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Billings Public Schools are also taking action to reduce the spread of illnesses, according to a newsletter from School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham on Thursday. Resources like posters and videos on hand washing and other information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been sent to local schools to help educate about =coronavirus and reduce the spread of diseases.
Teachers are encouraged to utilize videos for hand washing technique and the prevention of illnesses including coronavirus that are approved by school nurses, or are distributed from the CDC and the World Health Organization.
Upham also authorized the purchase of disinfecting ionized mist cleaners for all schools to reduce germs on surfaces and in high traffic areas. Staff are directed to refer to district guidelines regarding which students should stay home for illness-related symptoms, according to the newsletter. New information will be posted on the district website and Facebook page.
In a school district committee meeting Wednesday, RiverStone Health president and CEO John Felton said that health officials are not advising school closures in Montana, and that there are no scheduled closures for schools within SD2, despite circulating rumors.
“In addition to posting preventative information on our district website and Facebook page, my office will work with Mr. Felton from RiverStone Health to assist us with scenarios that may impact our district,” Upham said in the newsletter. “We are also accessing information from the CDC to guide us with appropriate planning and implementation of procedures.”