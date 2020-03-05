Billings hospitals, schools take action against spread of diseases, coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scheeman noted that there have been no cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Montana. As of last week, Schneeman said there have been about 840 reported cases of influenza in Yellowstone County. As of Feb. 22, six deaths have been reported due to influenza, according to the Montana Influenza Summary from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Billings Public Schools are also taking action to reduce the spread of illnesses, according to a newsletter from School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham on Thursday. Resources like posters and videos on hand washing and other information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been sent to local schools to help educate about =coronavirus and reduce the spread of diseases.

Teachers are encouraged to utilize videos for hand washing technique and the prevention of illnesses including coronavirus that are approved by school nurses, or are distributed from the CDC and the World Health Organization.