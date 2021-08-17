Billings hospitals struggling with capacity as COVID cases climb

St. V’s has secured “a few” traveling nurses to arrive next week, but more are needed, Bush said.

Billings Clinic was between 70% and 90% capacity when the hospital reported to the state, but last night the facility was in bed divert from 6:15 p.m. on Monday until early afternoon on Tuesday.

Last night, Billings Clinic also held patients in the emergency room until hospital space opened, but by Tuesday patient flow was back on track.

Billings Clinic is working with regional partners to manage high volumes of inpatients. It’s a constant shuffling of patients with some being transferred to swing beds at critical access hospitals, said Public Relations Specialist Zach Benoit.

“We’re working extra hard to find those places,” Benoit said.

Billings Clinic is heightening its efforts to expand beds and resources in response to the surge of COVID hospitalizations.

More than 90% of beds are occupied at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, with 209 non-COVID hospitalizations, 25 COVID patients hospitalized and six hospital beds available for incoming patients, according to state data.