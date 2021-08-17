Billings hospitals struggling with capacity as COVID cases climb

Hospitals are having to manage high volumes of COVID-19 patients as bed capacity moves into the red zone in 13 of Montana’s 56 counties.
Both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic entered "bed divert" status on Monday, according to St. Vincent Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush.
Bed divert is a temporary status for health care facilities that informs ambulances the hospital is at capacity and cannot take any more patients.
St. V’s was able to move off bed divert early Tuesday, but is holding several patients in the emergency department until space opens in the hospital, Bush said. This practice has been in place in the last several weeks as COVID cases and hospitalizations surge.
According to state data, St. V's is at 90% capacity, although the number of inpatients fluctuates constantly. When the hospital last reported to the state, it had 188 non-COVID patients and 22 COVID patients.
Bush said the hospital has patients that could be transferred to swing beds, but availability is scarce, illustrating the strain on staffing resources felt across the state.
St. V’s has secured “a few” traveling nurses to arrive next week, but more are needed, Bush said.
Billings Clinic was between 70% and 90% capacity when the hospital reported to the state, but last night the facility was in bed divert from 6:15 p.m. on Monday until early afternoon on Tuesday.
Last night, Billings Clinic also held patients in the emergency room until hospital space opened, but by Tuesday patient flow was back on track.
Billings Clinic is working with regional partners to manage high volumes of inpatients. It’s a constant shuffling of patients with some being transferred to swing beds at critical access hospitals, said Public Relations Specialist Zach Benoit.
“We’re working extra hard to find those places,” Benoit said.
Billings Clinic is heightening its efforts to expand beds and resources in response to the surge of COVID hospitalizations.
More than 90% of beds are occupied at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, with 209 non-COVID hospitalizations, 25 COVID patients hospitalized and six hospital beds available for incoming patients, according to state data.
In the last 120 days, the hospital has been above adult capacity for all but a few days, said Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Paul Dolan. Each morning, patients are held in the emergency department until hospital beds become available. The hospital has additional beds due to double occupancy in the rooms.
“Like other facilities we have been short on staff. We opened our COVID unit and it is full,” Dolan said.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula are both between 70% and 90% capacity.