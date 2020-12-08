 Skip to main content
Billings house fire still under investigation
Billings house fire still under investigation

House fire

Homeowner Nathan Downey and friend Mathew Combs board up Downey's rented home at 403 South 29th Street on Tuesday after an overnight fire that gutted the inside of the house.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

A Billings home could be a total loss after a fire Monday night caused what a fire marshal described as "substantial damage throughout the interior of the home."

The fire was reported at about 11:09 p.m. on the 400 block of South 39th Street and firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in fire. 

The home was occupied at the time, but the Billings Fire Department has reported no injuries from the incident. 

The home is "likely a total loss," Fire Marshal Mike Spini wrote in a press release about the incident. He estimated property and content losses totaling $75,000. The property is insured, but its contents are not.

A cause for the fire was not included in Spini's press release. 

The fire department and the Billings Police Department are investigating the cause and circumstances of the fire, according to the fire marshal.

