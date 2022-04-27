Billings housing market nationally ranked again

Billings ranked ninth in the country by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com on their spring Emerging Markets Index released on Tuesday.

It's a drop from last year's rankings but still an encouraging sign of the city's robust housing market. Last April, Billings ranked fourth on the index; by July the city had reached No. 1.

"To still be in the top 10 is a major accomplishment," Mayor Bill Cole said by email. "National attention is helping to drive our solid economic growth and make Billings a place where young people want to put down roots."

On this latest list, Billings ranks just behind Fort Collins, Colorado and just ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina.

At the top is Rapid City, South Dakota, rounding out a top five made up almost exclusively of beach towns: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California; North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida; Santa Rosa, California; and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida.

Billings is consistently highlighted on the index for its low unemployment, affordability and booming housing market, which keeps it competitive among other similarly-sized cities in the country — whether they have beach access or not.

"The spring 2022 index highlights housing markets which display solid employment fundamentals, attractive amenities and lifestyle options, access to the outdoors and desirable housing," according to the Dow Jones report on the list. "Underlining the health of local job markets, 14 out of the top 20 metros had unemployment rates below the national 3.6% rate in the first quarter of 2022."

To illustrate the heat coming off Montana's housing market, local Realtors point out that last year, 24% of all real estate transactions in the state were paid in cash. Most buyers are coming from out of state as folks leave high-priced urban markets and buy relatively cheap in Montana.

