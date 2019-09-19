If Billings wants affordable housing in more neighborhoods, it's going to have to look at changing zoning laws, an official from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development said Wednesday.
Anna Maria Farías arrived in Billings this week to review affordable housing in the Montana. She wasn't the only visitor from Washington, D.C., this week; Deputy Secretary of Education Mick Zais toured schools in Pryor and Billings on Tuesday.
On Wednesday the Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity and FHEO regional director Amy Frisk met with the local Billings housing authority to learn about the city’s efforts to modernize the city code that hasn't been updated for 45 years.
The draft for the updated code, Project Re:Code, which has been in the works since 2017, is aimed at modernizing Billings’ code, diversifying neighborhoods, and removing barriers to affordable housing developments.
City planners are hoping to have the proposal completed by December.
The goal of complete overhaul of zoning code is to clarify and simplify the code and help more people in Billings to live in whatever neighborhood they want.
The proposal would also cut the number of districts from 32 to 21, said zoning coordinator and cod enforcement supervisor Nicole Cromwell. But the larger districts would be more nuanced, targeting what the city lacks most: diversity.
Billings' available housing does reflect the needs of people living here.
A survey done for the proposed zoning district found that the majority of Billings’ housing options were for 3-4 bedrooms, while the household sizes were overwhelmingly one to two people households, said AmeriCorps member Dave Drennan, who has been working on the project.
Current zoning doesn’t allow for a lot of variety within neighborhoods. That disparity makes it difficult to find housing, and Billings needs more access to smaller options, he said.
“This gives wide ranges for people in different stages of life,” he said, saying a neighborhood could support singles, families, or elderly or disabled people, instead of a traditional multi-family-oriented suburb.
You have free articles remaining.
Having a diverse neighborhood with a wide variety of homes is the key to strong neighborhoods, said Cromwell.
“Neighborhoods that have more housing types and choices, regardless of density, are safer than neighborhoods that are all one kind of housing,” she said. “That doesn’t matter if it’s all apartments or all single-families.”
The other key element is allowing for more flexible codes around accessory dwelling units — which are separate living spaces like a basement apartment, backyard cottage or secondary apartment above a garage — within the city. They allow multiple families to live on one lot. Currently only about 10% of zoning districts within Billings are eligible for some type of ADU, said Drennan.
Under the proposed neighborhood zoning, 100% of neighborhood zones could be eligible for ADUs. That opens up affordable housing options and flexibility for homeowners and renters, city administrator Chris Kukulski said.
Kukulski feared Billings’ perception of a quality neighborhood is limited to single-family housing suburbs and that any measure of density would strike fear in people's hearts.
But Farías echoed the proposal, saying housing is gearing toward smaller, one- to two-room dwelling units.
Elderly people might want to age in place; boomers are downsizing; and families can’t afford big, multi-bedroom homes anymore, she said.
“Baby boomers are selling big homes for smaller residences,” she said, adding that more and more she sees the trend of boomers moving to cities after retirement.
Farías also commended the effort, saying the proposal was “very impressive,” before adding her thoughts on the importance of zoning codes.
“If you are serious about affordable housing, then somebody has to be willing to start talking about zoning,” Farías said.