Billings Human Relations Commission gives statement regarding George Floyd death

The City of Billings Human Relations Commission recently released the following statement:

“The City of Billings Human Relations Commission is deeply troubled over the abrupt and brutal way George Floyd of Minneapolis, MN was murdered over Memorial Day weekend. As local representatives of all walks of life, the Human Relations Commission declares the City of Billings is a welcoming place that celebrates and promotes diversity and preserves the safety and dignity of all. We stand in solidarity with black communities everywhere as efforts move forward to address issues of racism and in effecting positive change.

“The Human Relations Commission is dedicated to its mission to:

Promote mutual understanding and respect among all

Educate the community on civil rights

Encourage adherence to federal and state civil rights laws

“With awareness as to social distancing, we encourage you to consider attending the peaceful rally in support of people of color that will take place on Sunday, June 7, 1:00 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. If you are unable to attend, please consider joining local voices in support at Kirk’s Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., to contemplate, reflect, and/or contribute to the growing, community expression of speaking truth to power in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death.

“We call upon the citizens of Billings to hold its own residents accountable for any acts that serve to divide or diminish the harmony of our great city. If you witness a hate crime or incident, please report it to both the Human Relations Commission at (406) 657-8204 and the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.”