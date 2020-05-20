Billings in path of severe weather, possible hail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings is at risk Wednesday for isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and hail ranging in size from quarters to tennis balls, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

The city is just one of several communities in the state that could be hit by severe thunderstorms Wednesday, according to forecasts.

NWS Billings issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday, which put the greatest risk of severe storms "east of a line from Forsyth to Biddle."

For Billings, the highest risk will likely be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., meteorologist Joe Lester said. In general, he said Billings could see hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms anywhere from mid-afternoon through the middle of the evening, possibly up until 9 p.m.

The right ingredients are in place for storms to develop, according to Lester. Those ingredients include atmospheric instability and moisture. In addition to the potential for large hail, maximum wind speeds from the storms could wind up between 60 and 80 mph.

"It's impossible to predict exactly where these are going to be," Lester said. "We just want people to be aware. If there's a warning make sure you have a way to receive a warning and then take appropriate action if necessary."