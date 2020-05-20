Billings in path of severe weather, possible hail

7 Day Forecast
Billings is at risk Wednesday for isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and hail ranging in size from quarters to tennis balls, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
The city is just one of several communities in the state that could be hit by severe thunderstorms Wednesday, according to forecasts.
NWS Billings issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday, which put the greatest risk of severe storms "east of a line from Forsyth to Biddle."
For Billings, the highest risk will likely be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., meteorologist Joe Lester said. In general, he said Billings could see hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms anywhere from mid-afternoon through the middle of the evening, possibly up until 9 p.m.
The right ingredients are in place for storms to develop, according to Lester. Those ingredients include atmospheric instability and moisture. In addition to the potential for large hail, maximum wind speeds from the storms could wind up between 60 and 80 mph.
"It's impossible to predict exactly where these are going to be," Lester said. "We just want people to be aware. If there's a warning make sure you have a way to receive a warning and then take appropriate action if necessary."
According to the hazardous weather outlook, the following counties are at risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday: Musselshell, Treasure, northern Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, northern Stillwater, Powder River, Carter, northern Park, Golden Valley, northern Big Horn, southern Big Horn, southern Rosebud, southeastern Carbon, northern Carbon, northern Sweet Grass, northern Yellowstone, southwestern Yellowstone and southern Wheatland.
Other areas at risk include the Red Lodge foothills, Judith Gap, the Paradise Valley, the Livingston area, the Beartooth foothills, the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, the Crazy mountains, the Bighorn Canyon, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, the Melville foothills, northeast Bighorn Mountains and the Sheridan foothills.
Wednesday's storm conditions are similar to those seen Tuesday, but encompass a much larger area, according to Lester. Tuesday evening two severe thunderstorms hit Golden Valley County, including one late at night that dropped tennis ball sized hail over part of the county.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.