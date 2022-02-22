Billings inches closer to revamping its new home in the Stillwater Building

Officials are trying to figure out just how much space the city will have on the five floors of the Stillwater; the downtown building city council purchased last year to become the new Billings City Hall, police headquarters and municipal court.

In short, not as much space as the city thought but still enough for the city to grow its departments and potentially lease out office space if it chooses.

"There's still rent-able space and there's still space to grow into," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

"We still have quite a bit of space left," said Jessica Iverson, the city's facilities manager.

When the city bought the Stillwater last year, council members and city staff had anticipated using three floors and having the additional two floors free for future expansion and lease. Instead, the city will have roughly a floor and a half of extra space.

As designers surveyed the five floors and began looking at how best to fit the various city departments there, they found that while everyone would fit on three floors, in order to do it, they'd have to split up departments across floors.

That seemed impractical and so to keep departments together, the city will likely have to use space on four floors rather than on three.

Overall, the city will have 116,600 square feet of usable space within the building, of which 38,000 square feet will be open or "unprogrammed," Iverson said.

An additional 17,000 square feet will become available in the next three years; currently, Yellowstone County leases 17,000 square feet on the third floor of the Stillwater. The county will give that space up when it moves into the Miller Building, which it purchased last year.

The city is on track to figure out how best to use the space in the Stillwater and figure out which departments will fit where so that design, planning and bidding on constructing the space can start in April.

Billings purchased the Stillwater for $13.5 million last fall, a price drop after the city and the building's previous owner had negotiated a $17.1 million deal for the building earlier in the year. The deal changed when inspections of the building's infrastructure showed $7 million worth of needed repairs and updates on hardware like pipes, elevators and the boiler.

Along with the purchase price, the city will likely spend an additional $16.1 million to build out the Stillwater to meet the needs of the various departments and organizations that will occupy it, and to upgrade and repair some of the building's aging infrastructure.

