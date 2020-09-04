Billings' indie theaters well-positioned to show movies as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on industry

In total, the Babcock Theatre has seen four renovations, the latest being a 1955 update to “Skouras” style of theater design, featuring sweeping and pillowed plaster elements and scroll work in red, blue, and gold throughout, named for its creator, Charles Skouras, a motion‐picture executive and brother of 20th Century‐Fox's Spyros P. Skouras.

This style is remarkably preserved and remains one of the only examples outside of California, where the Skouras brothers primarily worked.

“We believe the film industry isn’t necessarily going anywhere, and we are committed to this work in Billings,” said Blakeslee.

The organization operates a small staff of nine, which includes two unpaid volunteers and two part-time staff. No layoffs have occurred during the pandemic, and a PPP loan funded staffing at the two theaters during the shutdown.

Blakeslee said they have been able to maintain social distancing in both locations and follow guidelines from the CDC and RiverStone Health, including requiring masks while not seated.

“We get to continually look at what is happening in Billings and how we best serve the community. It’s a picture of why what we are doing at Art House matters to have locally based cinema.”