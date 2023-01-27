Billings Industrial Revitalization District hires a new director

The Billings Industrial Revitalization District has tapped a new director for the new year.

Michelle Harkins, who previously worked as finance director for the Billings Community Foundation, will take over for Zack Terakedis, the BIRD's previous director. Terakedis serves on the School District 2 board and was hired in November to serve as executive director of Substance Abuse Connect.

Harkins has a background in corporate accounting, procurement, and inventory management, and has spent the last several years in Billings’ nonprofit community. Harkins earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Montana. She and her husband, Justin, have five-year-old twins and have called Billings home since 2013.

The BIRD board hired Harkins in November and she started the job on Jan. 3. Harkins said she applied for the job to help the East Billings Urban Renewal District with its mission and leave a positive impact on the community.

“Michelle’s experience in corporate finance, non-profit organizations, and her passion for Billings set her apart from others," said Sam Westerman, the BIRD board president.

Members of the BIRD offered their thanks to Terakedis, and said they look forward to collaborating with him in his new role. Harkins said she's excited to guide the EBURD neighborhood into the next phase of revitalization by representing its members and working with the city through the tax increment financing process.