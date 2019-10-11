Billings Intertribal Dance Group, a community volunteer group, invites everyone to join them in an ongoing powwow dance and fitness class and an upcoming beading and sewing group.
From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday, instructors teach basic powwow dance steps in the fellowship hall at First Church, located at 310 N. 27th St.
In its third year, instructors include group leader Cora Chandler, Kassie Runs Above, Reno Charette, Walter Runs Above, and Kasey Nicholson.
Anyone wishing to join is welcome. Participants can wear their work clothes or something comfortable and should bring a water bottle.
In addition to their powwow dance class, the group will host Beading & Sewing Group craft nights. Cora Chandler said details will be announced soon, or for more information, anyone interested may call 561-8974.
Chandler said all ages are welcome to the family-friendly events. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by a guardian. Both activities are free.
Billings Intertribal Dance Group will also host its annual Halloween Masquerade at First Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 22. The community is invited to enjoy games, prizes, and pizza, and costumes are encouraged. All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.