Billings invites public input on urban area long-range transportation plan

Public input wanted on urban area transportation plan

The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is in the process of updating the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The LRTP process, including public input, will identify effective ways to build upon our existing transportation system and make strong investments for the future that provide transportation choices for the community.

Public input is important to this community mobility effort. The public is invited to provide input using the interactive map on the project website: www.billingslrtp.com. The deadline for the first round of public participation is November 11.

The website also provides information about:

The LRTP process and why it matters

Deficiencies in the current system and how to address them

Ideas about how to address project goals (safety, resiliency, mobility, equity and accessibility, and economic vitality)

Comments, questions, or concerns can also be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling (406) 869-6329.