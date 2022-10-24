Billings is a step closer to creation of downtown crisis response units

Billings leaders are eager to get the city's firefighters back to fighting fires.

Billings officials will begin negotiating with service providers to create mobile crisis response teams designed specifically to answer calls from those in a mental health crisis or otherwise in distress.

The city has been working for more than a year to create mobile response teams through the Fire Department that could dispatch EMTs and licensed case workers to respond to calls from people who are in distress.

The program's goal is to use the crisis response teams to tackle most non-emergency calls — starting with downtown Billings — and thus free up the Fire Department and law enforcement to respond to more pressing public safety issues.

Billings went out to bid last month to create the licensed case worker portion of the crisis response teams. Responding to the bid was America First Response, TruCare24 and Substance Abuse Connect.

Billings City Council voted Monday night to begin negotiations with Substance Abuse Connect, which represents a coalition of various social services.

Substance Abuse Connect has lobbied the city for most of the year to be the city's partner for the response teams, offering to provide to the teams a licensed treatment professional and access to a case officer and a counselor.

For the last two years, Substance Abuse Connect has run homeless outreach teams in downtown Billings, which helped to steer transient and unhoused residents into treatment. Rimrock Foundation supplied licensed case workers to the teams.

At one point this summer, as Substance Abuse Connect was working to convince City Council to partner with its homeless outreach teams, the city's lukewarm response pushed Rimrock Foundation to step away from the program.

However, Rimrock was back at the table with Substance Abuse Connect Monday night as City Council made its intentions clear to move forward with the crisis response team program.

"It's worth recognizing this is a significant milestone," council member Jennifer Owen said of the council's vote to take these first steps to create the teams.

She wanted to emphasize that she still had "hard questions" about how the program would be structured, but she praised the efforts of the Fire Department to continually push the program forward.

The effort to create crisis response teams began last year with the completion of a study commissioned by the city to examine the operations and administration of the fire department and make suggestions for improvement.

The Center For Public Safety Management, based out of Washington, D.C., performed the study and recommended — among other things — that it create "alternative response" units, given the high number of non-emergency calls the department receives.

Along with the creation of crisis response teams, the Fire Department last year implemented a priority dispatch program.

Priority dispatch has 911 operators sort calls by importance; they then communicate that to the responding engine company. Moving to priority dispatch requires specialized training that teaches operators what kind of questions to ask and how to evaluate those calling into 911.

City officials hope that prioritizing calls will help in reducing the number of times a full engine company and full crew respond to a service call, leaving these crews in place for serious emergency.