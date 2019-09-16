After more than a year of having at least one unfilled seat, School District 2’s high school board is back to full strength.
Jennifer Hoffman, who lives in the Elder Grove K-8 district, was officially appointed to a new high school seat representing K-8 school districts that feed into Billings high schools. Trustees approved Hoffman at an earlier meeting in September.
The seat replaces Lockwood’s seat on the high school board. Lockwood voted to expand from a K-8 to a K-12 district in 2018 as part of a $49.9 million bond to build a new high school.
Hoffman, like fellow high school trustee Russ Hall, will vote only on high school issues.
She previously served on SD2’s high school redistricting committee, and has been active in Elder Grove’s parent-teacher organization.
"It is my belief that a main contributing factor to our children’s success is the success of their teachers and direct administration (principals)," Hoffman wrote on her application for the seat. "As a trustee I will advocate for policies that support the teachers and administration to enable them to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities."
She cited teacher pay generally being low, funding for books and supplies, student-family issues that can make learning difficult, and over reliance on technology as major issues facing the district.
Hoffman will serve until the May 2020 school elections, when her seat will be on the ballot.