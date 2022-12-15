Billings kids get a chance to 'Shop with a cop' this Saturday

Local law enforcement agencies will help spread holiday cheer on Dec. 17 with their third annual Billings Shop with a Cop event and they're inviting the community to pitch in.

Officers from the Billings and Laurel police departments, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana State University Billings, Motor Carrier Services, Montana Highway Patrol and firefighters with the Billings Fire Department will accompany 50 children on the special holiday shopping trip.

With the kids in control of lights and sirens, the group will leave the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 9 a.m.

They will make their way onto Bench Boulevard, turn on to Main Street, then travel down First Avenue North and go on to Broadwater Avenue. The parade of vehicles will continue to 24th Street West and turn onto King Avenue West before entering the Walmart parking lot around 9:15 a.m.

Besides support from the 50 volunteering officers and firefighters, they are hopeful community members will line the parade route and cheer them on as they pass by.

“We want to make sure this is a Christmas season to remember,” said Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall.

Stovall is the department’s coordinator for the Billings Shop with a Cop event. He worked with Billings School District 2, Youth Dynamics and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County to get student referrals.

The children will each have $350 to spend, thanks to generous donations and participation from the community at fundraising events.