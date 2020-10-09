Billings Kiwanis picnic planned

The Billings Kiwanis clubs invite all Billings-area Kiwanis members and friends to attend their 100th anniversary celebration picnic at Kiwanis Park from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday. Adults who would like to meet Kiwanis members and learn more about Kiwanis goals and events are also invited.

The picnic will include an introduction of guests, a short program on club history and accomplishments, plus a discussion of the club’s current events and goals of meeting the needs of youth in the community.

The Billings Kiwanis Club’s main source of funding comes from the selling and renewing the Kiwanis Magic City License Plate, along with Summer Movies Under the Stars.

Picnic attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Billings Food Bank. For more information, go to the “Real Billings Kiwanis” Facebook page.

