Billings KOA, Facebook group offers RVs to isolating healthcare workers

“A lot of nurses don’t have driveways, they live in apartments,” said Mike Gast, vice president of communications for KOA. “They can’t park a 32-foot RV in the street.”

Some KOA parks, due to local or state restrictions placed on camping, are not able to participate in the program, Gast said.

Even so, about 60 healthcare workers have either been placed in a KOA across the country or is in the process of getting a placement, Gast said on Wednesday.

“For the essential workers out there, it was needed,” he said. “These people are on the front lines, and it’s not fair to ask them to expose their family if there is a way around it.”

Billings hasn’t seen a local pairing yet, said KOA campground manager Cody Linde

The KOA is currently housing some contract nurses who are staying in RVs, and a National Guard member, he said. Linde was eager to join the program.

“Personally I have a soft spot for the medical field because my wife is a nurse,” Linde said. "I understand their importance."

Chase, a state coordinator with RVs 4 MDs, said the program has seen the most pairs in areas where there is a higher prevalence of COVID-19, like New York and California.