Billings KOA, Facebook group offers RVs to isolating healthcare workers

In bygone days, neighbors would help raise a barn for a family. For Randy Chase, donating a recreational vehicle for a healthcare worker needing temporary housing during the COVID-19 pandemic is no different.
"It's members of the community addressing a disaster, and that’s what we’re doing here," Chase said. Chase, originally from Billings but living in Colorado, is part of the nationwide Facebook group RVs 4 MDs.
The volunteer group matches medical personnel with a donated RV to provide temporary housing while they work to fight COVID-19.
The group started in Texas when Emily Phillips asked on Facebook if her husband, who is an ER doctor, might stay in someone's RV while he worked in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Phillips and her husband, Jason, were concerned about bringing the virus home to their three young children, and needed a place for him to self-isolate while working.
Phillips' plea quickly connected the family with a donated RV from a friend of a friend, Holly Haggard. Soon, Phillip and Haggard formed the group looking to help others.
It gained momentum from there and the Facebook group now has more than 24,000 members.
In mid-April, Billings-based Kampgrounds of America Inc., approached the group to offer KOA campsites as alternatives for healthcare workers who might not have a place to set up an RV.
“A lot of nurses don’t have driveways, they live in apartments,” said Mike Gast, vice president of communications for KOA. “They can’t park a 32-foot RV in the street.”
Some KOA parks, due to local or state restrictions placed on camping, are not able to participate in the program, Gast said.
Even so, about 60 healthcare workers have either been placed in a KOA across the country or is in the process of getting a placement, Gast said on Wednesday.
“For the essential workers out there, it was needed,” he said. “These people are on the front lines, and it’s not fair to ask them to expose their family if there is a way around it.”
Billings hasn’t seen a local pairing yet, said KOA campground manager Cody Linde
The KOA is currently housing some contract nurses who are staying in RVs, and a National Guard member, he said. Linde was eager to join the program.
“Personally I have a soft spot for the medical field because my wife is a nurse,” Linde said. "I understand their importance."
Chase, a state coordinator with RVs 4 MDs, said the program has seen the most pairs in areas where there is a higher prevalence of COVID-19, like New York and California.
For those who have a spare RV and would like to donate it, and for healthcare workers who might be interested in getting an RV, visit the RVs 4 MDs Facebook page, Chase said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.