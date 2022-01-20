Billings landfill still open, fire under investigation

Wednesday's fire at the new drop-off facility at the Billings Regional Landfill may have started in a pile of junked furniture.
City and fire officials will spend the next few weeks working to find the cause of the blaze and while they do the landfill will remain open to the public.
"Customers need to be prepared for delays and long lines," said Kyle Foreman, solid waste superintendent for the city.
The fire started late Wednesday afternoon in the northwest section of the building where it did the most damage. Foreman said flames damaged the metal siding on the building, parts of the roof and elements of the facility's HVAC system.
"There could be structural issues, electrical (and other) problems that we don’t know about," Foreman said.
Until officials are able to fully asses the damage, the city won't be able to estimate the cost of the fire. The drop-off facility opened just under a year ago as part of a $20 million project to improve solid waste management at the landfill and, specific to the drop-off building, to reduce much of the wind-blown garbage that's long plagued the site.
The idea for an enclosed drop-off center was hatched in 2017 and included the 60,000 square-foot drop-off facility, a 10,000 square-foot maintenance building and new scales. Construction began in 2019 and was finished early last year.
Wednesday afternoon, landfill crews were inside the drop-off facility grinding down a pile of furniture when the fire started. Foreman explained that bulky items like furniture are broken up and shredded before being placed in the landfill as way to efficiently utilize space.
"Either something was hidden in the pile that shouldn’t have been there or we had a metal-on-metal occurrence inside the grinder as it was operating that caused a spark," Foreman said.
Fire crews worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze and smoke could be seen over much of Billings Wednesday evening.
Foreman is hopeful the damage to the drop-off facility can be repaired, but he doesn't know how long it will take.
"With supply chain issues and work force issues we are experiencing I foresee the repair taking a long time to complete," he said.