Billings landfill still open, fire under investigation

Wednesday's fire at the new drop-off facility at the Billings Regional Landfill may have started in a pile of junked furniture.

City and fire officials will spend the next few weeks working to find the cause of the blaze and while they do the landfill will remain open to the public.

"Customers need to be prepared for delays and long lines," said Kyle Foreman, solid waste superintendent for the city.

The fire started late Wednesday afternoon in the northwest section of the building where it did the most damage. Foreman said flames damaged the metal siding on the building, parts of the roof and elements of the facility's HVAC system.

"There could be structural issues, electrical (and other) problems that we don’t know about," Foreman said.