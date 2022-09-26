Billings leaders debate whether to fund a low-barrier shelter this winter

Debate over how to direct funding for a possible low-barrier shelter in downtown Billings continued late into City Council's Monday night meeting.

Their decision likely came well after press time. Council members have been debating for months how to use — and even if they should use — funds from last year's public safety mill levy and revenue from recreational marijuana sales for a shelter that would house some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

So far, representatives from Substance Abuse Connect, the various local agencies represented by the Continuum of Care, the Montana Rescue Mission and RiverStone Health have all offered proposals to council for different programs.

On Monday night, City Council was weighing specifically whether to fund a low-barrier shelter and whether that shelter funding would go to Continuum of Care or the Montana Rescue Mission.

Continuum of Care, which organized and operated the low-barrier Off The Streets shelter that closed earlier this year, is looking for funding from the city to help operate a new shelter this fall and winter.

Yellowstone County Continuum of Care is a coalition of local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. It operates under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Housing Development.

Those partnerships allow a low-barrier shelter operated by Continuum of Care to provide case management and "wrap-around care" — monitoring those who use the shelter as they advance through the various mental health and addiction programs available.

That specific case management is vital to reducing the number of transient and homeless city residents who repeatedly end up in emergency rooms, police patrol cars and the county jail, said Terri Todd, who runs a network of sober living houses in Billings.

She told council members a low-barrier shelter operated by Continuum of Care was the best way to reduce the number of those repeat users.

A properly run low-barrier shelter can also reduce the number of service calls to Billings police. While Off The Streets was operating from fall 2020 to earlier this year, Billings Police saw a significant drop in service calls in the area where the shelter was located.

Matt Lundgren, executive director of the Montana Rescue Mission, presented a petition to council showing the support it had from its users and other community members for its operations.

MRM, which has run its homeless shelter for more than 70 years, recently opened an emergency shelter serving much the same population as Off The Streets served last year.

"We've been doing it for decades," Lundgren told council members. "We're asking if you can help us."

The various agencies making up the Continuum of Care — including Riverstone Health and the two hospitals, law enforcement and the Billings Crisis Center — use a coordinated entry system to log who uses the various services and track their progress through the different programs offered in the region.

The only group that hasn't used the system is the Montana Rescue Mission, a source of frustration for some of the other agencies in town. The data used by the federal government to track homelessness and to allocate funding to those agencies addressing it is pulled from the coordinated entry system.

Without MRM's data, homelessness in Billings is undercounted and the agencies in town serving those populations receive less federal funding.

Mayor Bill Cole asked Lundgren directly if MRM would switch to the coordinated entry system should the city allocate some of its funding to the Mission's emergency shelter. Lundgren said it would.

Between funds from the public safety mill levy passed by voters last year and tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales, Billings has $864,952 for use specifically on substance abuse, mental and behavioral health and housing essential to public safety.

So far, Billings City Council has spent much of the summer debating whether it should draw the public safety mill levy dollars or wait until next year to cash it out. As part of the mill levy, voters approved two mills worth $432,000 to be used for mental health and addiction recovery services as a way to address crime prevention.