Billings leaders look at what's next for city charter

The clock is ticking on a state constitutionally mandated review of Billings' governing document, the city charter.

Every 10 years the city has to go to voters and ask if they want to create a commission to study the charter and make recommendations for changes or tweaks or to leave it alone. Whatever recommendations the commission makes voters must approve.

And so in 2024 Billings voters will get a June ballot asking if they want to form a study commission and expend tax dollars to pay for it. If they approve, they'll vote again in November to elect the members of the commission.

It's a big undertaking should voters approve, said Mayor Bill Cole. In the meantime, the Billings City Council will look at forming its own committee prior to the June 2024 vote to study the charter and see if it has elements that need changing.

The council's study committee would be separate from the commission and has the advantage of getting familiar with the charter and understanding the elements that may need changing should voters reject forming the commission.

The last two times Billings residents have voted on creating a charter study commission they've rejected it, said Dan Clark, director of the Local Government Center for the Montana State University Extension.

Council floated the idea last year of forming a study committee as a way to get ahead of the 2024 deadline for voting on the commission. Clark applauded the council for thinking in advance about the charter's strengths and weaknesses.

"As you contemplate the upcoming voter review process ... are there things you want to modify or change," Clark asked council members.

Should the council create its own committee it runs the risk of seeing that work changed or undone by the commission should voters approve creating the commission when they go to the ballot box.

If council members believe the commission is a good idea they should make it clear to voters that it's something worth voting for, Clark said. Putting a large tax-payer funded price tag on the commission can be a good way to discourage voters from approving it should the council not like the idea, he added.

Any changes that come out of the committee process that the council wants to make to the charter will have to be approved by city voters. However, some of those changes can be made by passing an ordinance rather than changing the charter itself, Clark said.