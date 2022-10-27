Billings leaf service moves to once a month

Fall has come to Billings in earnest, and so with autumn leaves quickly filling yards, city residents are encouraged to stuff them in the municipal green yard waste bin, bag them up for special collection or take them to one of six new drop-off containers at Billings city parks.

Just don't rake them into the street.

The city stopped sweeping up leaves raked into the gutters of Billings streets in 2011 and began asking residents to bag the leaves that didn't fit in their green yard waste bin to be collected each week alongside their garbage.

This year, with continuing staffing shortages, Billings' Solid Waste Division will be picking up those bagged leaves once a month, said Debi Meling, the city's Public Works director.

The city sends three different trucks around to Billings neighborhoods — two of them are automated with a single driver and come weekly to pick up trash and yard waste bins. The third, with a crew of two, now comes monthly to pick up extras, like bagged leaves or bundled tree limbs.

"I think many if not most of the larger cities in Montana have now gone exclusively to automated pick up and no longer pick up extras at all," said Mayor Bill Cole in an email. "The once-per-month hybrid was intended to be a compromise between those two extremes."

Cole and Meling explained the new policy in an email exchange with a city resident upset that bagged leaves were no longer being collected each week.

Along with the new pickup schedule, the city announced earlier this week it will have collection bins at six parks for residents to drop off their bagged leaves. Those parks are Castle Rock Park, Clevenger Park, Veterans Park, Dehler Park, Poly Vista Park, and Amend Park.

"By providing leaf containers at parks, we want to give our residents the ability to dispose of their leaves in a cost effective manner which will help to keep our rates low," Meling said. "Right now, a residential property pays just over $12/month for all three trucks that come to your home."

The city is working to maintain a specific balance between personnel costs and relatively low fees for garbage and yard waste collection.

"Our drivers collect well over 1,000 containers per day — some up to 1,300 per day," Meling said. "They do not have time to get out of their vehicles and collect anything manually and still be able to collect the remainder of the City’s garbage. If they stop to manually collect extra material, we would need significantly more drivers and trucks, thereby increasing the fees that we have to charge."