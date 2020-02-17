Billings legislator now says shooting socialists comments were a joke

The following day, asked by a Lee Montana reporter to clarify his statements, Garcia repeated his comments, stating that “in the Constitution of the United States, (if) they are found guilty of being a socialist member you either go to prison or are shot,” Garcia said. He was unable to cite the constitutional passage he was basing his remarks on.

At the end of the interview, the reporter asked Garcia if she should be aware of any more context to what he’d said. He did not tell the reporter the statement was a joke.

Montana House leaders, all of them Republican, responded in an open letter to Garcia describing his comments as "reckless and un-American," and demanded he resign.

Garcia said he would resign only if God told him to.

On Monday, in a letter to news media outlets, Garcia now insists his initial comments were a joke.

