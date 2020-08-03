Billings library, city hall closing temporarily after workers test positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After three Billings city employees tested positive for COVID-19, both City Hall and the Billings Public Library closed Monday evening for deep cleaning.

City Hall will reopen Thursday with limited days and hours.

The library will be closed until Aug. 17, according to a press release from the city.

On July 29, the city of Billings confirmed that three city employees, two of them in custodial and one in information technology, tested positive for COVID-19. A contact investigation was conducted by RiverStone Health to determine the extent of possible transmission to other city employees. The location and exact time of contraction of the virus is unknown.

These employees are currently in quarantine at their residences under the advice of healthcare providers, city officials said.

City Hall was to be closed to the public effective 5 p.m. Aug. 3 in preparation for deep cleaning. City Hall will reopen to the public on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 a.m. until noon, and will then operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. until noon through Aug. 14. Normal business hours will resume Aug. 17.