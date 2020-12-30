Billings library donor gives funds to buy laptops, mobile computer lab in the works

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"What we always wanted to do is bring services to the community more," Allen said.

The library has not purchased the Chromebooks yet, and given the severity of the pandemic Allen isn't sure exactly when the mobile computer lab might come to fruition.

"We'll try to do something for this tax season to see how much this helps people out and it’ll give us a good blueprint on how patrons will want to use it so when we’re back to normal operations, we’ll be able scale it up," Allen said.

Allen will coordinate with community organizations to see if any would be open to hosting the computer labs.

"We'll be checking it out to the organization, or sending a staff member," Allen said. "The hardest part are the community relationships and getting someone who is happy to host that semi-regularly."

Allen is hoping to partner with organizations that typically work with underserved populations who need access to the computers and the internet most.

"We’re really appreciative of the donations and people’s willingness to invest in us and by extension invest in the community and we hope it’ll be a good project that helps a lot of people," Allen said.

