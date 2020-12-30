Billings library donor gives funds to buy laptops, mobile computer lab in the works

After successfully fundraising to buy more mobile hot spots for patrons to check out, the Billings Public Library will buy 10 laptops in the hopes of creating a mobile computer lab.
Funding for the 10 Chromebooks came from an anonymous donor in the week before Christmas, after the donor read a Billings Gazette article about the foundation's efforts to raise money to buy hot spots, said Leslie Modrow, the Billings Public Library Foundation director.
The goal is to have the laptops, along with a mobile hot spots, available at selected community organizations across Billings for use by the public, Cody Allen, the system administrator at the library, said.
While the hot spots are a resource for people who lack access to the internet, the laptops will help those who may not have access to cellphones, computers or other devices, Modrow said.
"There are groups that not only need access to internet, but don’t have computers," Modrow said. "We thought, what if we could do this as an institution where a librarian could go to the place, set up computers and hot spots so people could apply for jobs or file income taxes."
Having a lab that can be set up at organizations across town will also help those with transportation or mobility issues, Modrow hopes.
"What we always wanted to do is bring services to the community more," Allen said.
The library has not purchased the Chromebooks yet, and given the severity of the pandemic Allen isn't sure exactly when the mobile computer lab might come to fruition.
"We'll try to do something for this tax season to see how much this helps people out and it’ll give us a good blueprint on how patrons will want to use it so when we’re back to normal operations, we’ll be able scale it up," Allen said.
Allen will coordinate with community organizations to see if any would be open to hosting the computer labs.
"We'll be checking it out to the organization, or sending a staff member," Allen said. "The hardest part are the community relationships and getting someone who is happy to host that semi-regularly."
Allen is hoping to partner with organizations that typically work with underserved populations who need access to the computers and the internet most.
"We’re really appreciative of the donations and people’s willingness to invest in us and by extension invest in the community and we hope it’ll be a good project that helps a lot of people," Allen said.
General assignment reporter Juliana Sukut's top five stories of 2020
Billings Gazette reporter Juliana Sukut shares her five most memorable stories of 2020.
With much of this year's news being dedicated to COVID-19 coverage, below are some of the stories I felt best illustrated the pandemic's effect on individual Montanans.
I wrote about how social isolation is affecting the elderly, one of our most vulnerable populations, and how organizations and caregivers began to find ways to connect with isolated seniors just a few months after COVID-19 arrived in Montana.
A story of how COVID-19 swept through one Montana family, killing a father and a son, and sickening others. The father and son were the first lives claimed by COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.
Six months after Hardin teen Selena Not Afraid went missing and was found dead near a rest stop between Hardin and Billings, her friends and family celebrated her birthday. It was the first time Selena's best friends were able to gather together since her funeral, due to COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing mandates.
With the pandemic hitting tribal nations extra hard across the country, groups on the Crow Indian Reservation found ways to prevent the spread of the virus, educate on public health and preserve their culture.
Local public health departments take on the brunt of the COVID-19 workload, even as many are harassed for their vital work. This story follows several public health staff across rural Eastern Montana who have worked long hours, and haven't taken days off or celebrated holidays while struggling under the weight of the pandemic.
