Billings library expands book access with outdoor kiosk

Patrons at the Billings Public Library can now pick up a book in the middle of the night, should they feel so inclined.

The library’s foundation has purchased the first of as many as three secure lockers for users to retrieve books that they’ve reserved online or by phone. The kiosk is available 24/7.

“I had seen some other libraries doing this and thought this would be something really exciting for us to try,” said Kelsie Rubich, information systems coordinator at the library. The project is the first of its kind in Montana.

The kiosk is located outside the south entrance of the library.

Organizers intend to place the second locker in the Heights and then expand to the West End and possibly Lockwood, said Rubich. The foundation has secured funds for the second unit and has begun funding for a third. The kiosks cost $100,000 each.

“We know that library users’ schedules have changed so much since the start of the pandemic, and we were eager to adapt to meet new needs and challenges,” said Gavin Woltjer, director of the library.