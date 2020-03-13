Billings library postpones book sale, shuts down some computers as it prepares for spread of COVID-19

The Billings Library has postponed next month's Friends of the Library book sale and canceled all outreach services, including its senior outreach program, bookmobile stops, and meetings in its public room in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The changes were announced at the library's monthly board meeting Thursday and in a release Friday. As part of the move, the library has also implemented social distancing on its computer stations — every other computer terminal has been closed — and suspended its volunteer program.
Toys, blocks, trains and other material in the children's section have been put away, and the library's cleaning staff has begun wiping down and cleaning surfaces multiple times a day.
The library's goal is to "stymie the spread" of the disease, Gavin Woltjer, the library's director.
The elderly population is the most at-risk from COVID-19, and so the library is working to do all it can to make sure it's a place where the disease won't spread to those most susceptible, he said.
"We are a multi-generational facility," said Woltjer.
For most, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
In the U.S., more than 900 people have tested positive in 39 states.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The library itself will remain open. Each station inside has a large dispenser of hand sanitizer that patrons and staff are encouraged to use.
That hand sanitizer was purchased two weeks ago in preparation of the virus' spread, and it was the last on the shelves. Had the library tried to buy it this week, there wouldn't have been any to buy, said Hannah Stewart, assistant director at the library.
"We have what we have because we planned ahead," she said.
Staff will look at what services it can provide electronically or digitally. Woltjer said he's also looking at a fine forgiveness period for late materials so that users who have checked out books or movies and who need or want to stay home can do so without fear of racking up late fines.
Staff is also working on ways to clean materials that are returned to the library.
"I don't want to be an alarmist," Woltjer said. "And we're not going to allow fear to outpace reality."
Putting these measures in place now, before Yellowstone County is hit with the virus, will help keep people healthy and help slow the spread of the disease, he said.