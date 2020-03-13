Billings library postpones book sale, shuts down some computers as it prepares for spread of COVID-19

In the U.S., more than 900 people have tested positive in 39 states.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The library itself will remain open. Each station inside has a large dispenser of hand sanitizer that patrons and staff are encouraged to use.

That hand sanitizer was purchased two weeks ago in preparation of the virus' spread, and it was the last on the shelves. Had the library tried to buy it this week, there wouldn't have been any to buy, said Hannah Stewart, assistant director at the library.

"We have what we have because we planned ahead," she said.

Staff will look at what services it can provide electronically or digitally. Woltjer said he's also looking at a fine forgiveness period for late materials so that users who have checked out books or movies and who need or want to stay home can do so without fear of racking up late fines.

Staff is also working on ways to clean materials that are returned to the library.