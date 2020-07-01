Billings library reopens to public after 3-month coronavirus closure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Public Library will reopen on a limited capacity as planned Wednesday, with staff implementing several further safety measures after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The library, which closed its doors March 20 and operated strictly through curbside service, functioned as a day care for first responders through the end of May. Its reopening will come at a time when health officials grapple with easing restrictions in light of a spike in statewide cases.

“Although we will be open, we’re focused on people just coming in, not spending too much time looking, grabbing what they need and going,” said Jamie Bratlie, the library and facility coordinator.

In preparation for Wednesday, the crews cleaned the library, which saw an average of 212 children a week while it served as a day care. There will also be Plexiglas screens installed at each checkout counter and in the Stomping Grounds Cafe inside the building.

During the first weeks of June, the state experienced a dip in cases of COVID-19, with daily reports from Montana health officials consistently staying under 10. By the second half of the month, however, daily confirmed cases doubled and tripled. On Tuesday, 49 new cases were reported, with the statewide total of 303 active cases.