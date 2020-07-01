Billings library reopens to public after 3-month coronavirus closure

The Billings Public Library will reopen on a limited capacity as planned Wednesday, with staff implementing several further safety measures after a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The library, which closed its doors March 20 and operated strictly through curbside service, functioned as a day care for first responders through the end of May. Its reopening will come at a time when health officials grapple with easing restrictions in light of a spike in statewide cases.
“Although we will be open, we’re focused on people just coming in, not spending too much time looking, grabbing what they need and going,” said Jamie Bratlie, the library and facility coordinator.
In preparation for Wednesday, the crews cleaned the library, which saw an average of 212 children a week while it served as a day care. There will also be Plexiglas screens installed at each checkout counter and in the Stomping Grounds Cafe inside the building.
During the first weeks of June, the state experienced a dip in cases of COVID-19, with daily reports from Montana health officials consistently staying under 10. By the second half of the month, however, daily confirmed cases doubled and tripled. On Tuesday, 49 new cases were reported, with the statewide total of 303 active cases.
Yellowstone County has 56 active cases, the most of any county in Montana.
The spike in cases prompted RiverStone Health to host a press conference June 25, during which Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said although the county will monitor daily reports and address the situation accordingly, the library would reopen as scheduled.
As a result of the increase in Yellowstone and the surrounding counties, Billings Public Library staff did halt some of the services that will be available upon its reopening.
Bratlie said computer stations that the staff had been trained to sanitize after each use will not be open for the foreseeable future. It was also decided to close off an area initially planned for laptop users who wanted to use the library’s WiFi. Access and restrictions within the library are subject to change according to mandates for the governor’s office and RiverStone.
“Things could change tomorrow, depending on what happens,” Bratlie said.
The capacity for the library will be reduced to 25%, down from the 75% allowed for businesses to operate according to the Big Sky reopening plan established by the governor’s office. Along with granting full access to the library’s collections, the cafe will also be open with limited seating available.
Bratlie said the library’s bookmobile services will also resume Wednesday, with its first stop at Shepard High School at 1:30 p.m. A complete calendar for the bookmobile’s stops throughout the month can be found at the library’s website.
Staff will be required to wear PPE, such as masks, face shields and gloves, and Bratlie said patrons are also encouraged to wear masks as well.
“At this point, we would like it if people would wear masks, but it will not be a requirement until the governor mandates it,” she said.
Hours at the library will be Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Its curbside pick-up service will continue Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
