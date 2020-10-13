 Skip to main content
Billings library temporarily closing again
Effective Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Nov. 9, the Billings Public Library will be closed to the public.

The library tentatively plans to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 10, but the date is subject to change in response to the developing COVID-19 situation in Yellowstone County.

During the closure, the library will continue offering curbside pickup, according to a press release from the library. Curbside service will continue to be available 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Additionally, the library offers a variety of online services and resources available 24/7 from its website, and will continue its Bookmobile and Senior Outreach services as usual.

For curbside delivery instructions, online resources, remote program details and more information, go to the library’s website and social media pages.

