Billings library temporarily closing again

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Nov. 9, the Billings Public Library will be closed to the public.
The library tentatively plans to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 10, but the date is subject to change in response to the developing COVID-19 situation in Yellowstone County.
During the closure, the library will continue offering curbside pickup, according to a press release from the library. Curbside service will continue to be available 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Additionally, the library offers a variety of online services and resources available 24/7 from its website, and will continue its Bookmobile and Senior Outreach services as usual.
For curbside delivery instructions, online resources, remote program details and more information, go to the library’s website and social media pages.
Retrospective: Downtown Billings
Montana Avenue, 1883
Downtown looking north, 1895
Downtown looking west, 1900s
Downtown looking east, 1900s
Downtown looking northwest, 1900s
Downtown looking southeast, 1900s
Downtown looking southwest, 1900s
Downtown looking south, 1900s
Broadway near railroad tracks, 1910s
Billings Gazette building, 1910s
Midland National Bank Building, 1910s
Montana Hotel, 1910s
Brown Oil service station, 1920s
North 26th Street, 1920s
Clark Hotel, 1920s
Former Big 4 Second-Hand Store, 1930s
North Broadway looking south at Second Avenue North, 1930s
First Avenue North, 1964
Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street
Silent Knight Muffler Service, 1975
First Avenue North looking west, 1976
First Avenue North looking east, 1976
North 29th Street, 1978
Broadway looking north, 1978
Second Avenue North, 1978
North Broadway looking south, 1978
Downtown Billings, 1980
First Avenue North looking east, 1980
North 27th Street, 1980
Second Avenue North and North Broadway, 1981
Corner of First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1981
Montana Avenue and North Broadway, 1982
First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1985
Norwest Bank and Sheraton Hotel, 1990
Retrospective: First Interstate Center
