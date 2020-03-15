Billings library to close, will host childcare for kids of 'essential' health care workers

Beginning Monday the Billings Public Library will be closed to the public and will instead operate as a free childcare center for the school age children of first responders and "essential workers" from the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.
The change was announced in a press release issued Sunday by Billings Clinic Foundation President Jim Duncan. In the press release, Duncan offered his gratitude to Mayor Bill Cole, City Administrator Chris Kukulski and the Billings Public Library for their partnership.
The childcare center is part of a contingency plan formulated by the Billings Clinic COVID-19 incident command team, according to Duncan, and is intended to help employees with childcare needs "during the coronavirus crisis." The announcement came after Governor Steve Bullock ordered public schools in Montana from kindergarten through high school to close for two weeks in response to what he described as "the potential for extraordinary health risks from coronavirus in our state."
A list of details provided in the Billings Clinic Press release include:
- Childcare is available for school-aged children 5 and above.
- Essential workers from Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, and first responders may use the service during their shifts.
- Hours of operation are 5:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- A health screening will be conducted each day for each child and staff member.
- Sick children will not be admitted, including any children who have had a fever in the last 24 hours.
- The facility will be staffed by Billings Clinic employees.
- Social distancing and proper hygiene will be incorporated.
- Parents should bring children through the south entrance, adjacent to the parking lot.
- Parents will be required to show identification, including a name badge from their employer.
- No unauthorized members of the public will be allowed to enter the building.
- Parents should send meals, snacks, and a water bottle with labels for each child.