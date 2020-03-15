Billings library to close, will host childcare for kids of 'essential' health care workers

Beginning Monday the Billings Public Library will be closed to the public and will instead operate as a free childcare center for the school age children of first responders and "essential workers" from the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.

The change was announced in a press release issued Sunday by Billings Clinic Foundation President Jim Duncan. In the press release, Duncan offered his gratitude to Mayor Bill Cole, City Administrator Chris Kukulski and the Billings Public Library for their partnership.

The childcare center is part of a contingency plan formulated by the Billings Clinic COVID-19 incident command team, according to Duncan, and is intended to help employees with childcare needs "during the coronavirus crisis." The announcement came after Governor Steve Bullock ordered public schools in Montana from kindergarten through high school to close for two weeks in response to what he described as "the potential for extraordinary health risks from coronavirus in our state."