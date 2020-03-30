Billings limits hours at city hall; Municipal Court and garbage collection services continue as normal

Continued efforts by city leaders to limit the spread of COVID-19 have led to limited hours for the public at City Hall and for front-window service at the Billings Police station.

Both will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For City Hall, staff ask that between 7 to 9 a.m. be reserved for those in Billings who are especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

Municipal Court will continue to run as scheduled. Judge Sheila Kolar has implemented numerous actions to ensure the safety of city residents as issues related to COVID-19 continue to evolve. For more information on these procedures, visit the court's website: ci.billings.mt.us/115/Municipal-Court.

All fire stations and City/County 911 Center and the Community Development offices remain closed to the public.

Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.

