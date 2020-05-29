Billings long-term care facilities ramping up COVID-19 testing

If none of the staff members tests positive, then St. John's United will work with the public health department on what to do next. Surveillance testing over the next few months will ensure that residents are safe, but Trost said he hasn’t received guidance on that process yet.

“About half of staff are consenting to those tests,” Trost said. “We’ll go back and we’ll re-educate staff again and see if we can’t get more to test as well. There are two types of individuals who are testing right now; those who really want to be tested and those who have some fear. So, the antidote for fear is good education.”

Yellowstone County’s local public health agency, RiverStone Health, is helping communicate about the free testing set out for the more than 2,200 licensed beds in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county. Those who want to be tested, or who are legal representatives of a resident, need to fill out a consent form.

The tests are done in the care facilities and are less invasive. The swab is inserted less than half an inch into each nostril and then placed in a vial for shipment to the Montanan Public Health Lab in Helena. Results should be available within a week, according to RiverStone Health.