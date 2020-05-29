Billings long-term care facilities ramping up COVID-19 testing

St. John's United has tested over 200 staff members since last week in its nursing home and assisted living facilities, and there's a plan to conduct more as the state ramps up testing efforts.
The tests are being delivered to care facilities in Yellowstone County, and some are either planning for or are already undergoing voluntary testing, like St. John's United.
So far, staff members are undergoing testing, according to president and CEO David Trost.
“All we can do is reduce the risk, and right now, the largest risk is staff,” Trost said. “Not only do they have proximity of contact, they have duration of contact.”
The voluntary tests are being delivered to care facilities after Gov. Steve Bullock directed the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to expand testing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to include all residents and employees in April. This includes individuals who aren’t showing symptoms.
Montana's testing plan consists of a five-tier asymptomatic program, with long-term care facilities assigned to tier two. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
St. John's United has over 700 staff members and 600 residents, and about a thousand tests have been delivered to the facility, Trost said. The plan is to test staff first and then residents, especially those who want to be tested.
If none of the staff members tests positive, then St. John's United will work with the public health department on what to do next. Surveillance testing over the next few months will ensure that residents are safe, but Trost said he hasn’t received guidance on that process yet.
“About half of staff are consenting to those tests,” Trost said. “We’ll go back and we’ll re-educate staff again and see if we can’t get more to test as well. There are two types of individuals who are testing right now; those who really want to be tested and those who have some fear. So, the antidote for fear is good education.”
Yellowstone County’s local public health agency, RiverStone Health, is helping communicate about the free testing set out for the more than 2,200 licensed beds in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county. Those who want to be tested, or who are legal representatives of a resident, need to fill out a consent form.
The tests are done in the care facilities and are less invasive. The swab is inserted less than half an inch into each nostril and then placed in a vial for shipment to the Montanan Public Health Lab in Helena. Results should be available within a week, according to RiverStone Health.
Asymptomatic workers and residents may yield false positive results that will warrant further testing, according to RiverStone Health.
Since April, the Unified Health Command, comprised of Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, have provided testing to symptomatic residents of senior living facilities using a mobile testing van. Bella Terra Billings and Avantara Billings, both nursing facilities, and St. John's United have all used the testing van in the past.
Those who test positive will be contacted by RiverStone Health and should be isolated. RiverStone Health will investigate the source of the infection. Of the voluntary tests done so far at St. John's, the first batch has returned negative, Trost said.
St. John’s United staff complete an online training that prompts them to sign up for a time to get tested at the facility, Trost said.
“What we don’t want is a line of people waiting for a test,” Trost said.
Bella Terra Billings and Avantara Billings have already started testing as well, with about 148 tests completed so far. About 450 tests have been delivered to service the 423 facility members, including staff and residents, according to an email from Ben Tyrrell, west division director of business development and strategy for Legacy Healthcare.
Taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19 isn’t new for long-term care facilities, as both President Donald Trump and Bullock have restricted visitation in vulnerable communities.
Other activities and services had to be shut down before Bullock implemented the phased reopening of the state in April, and a few activities at St. John’s are starting back up.
Visitation is restricted inside the facility, but residents can visit with up to four people outside while practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Visitors are screened by having their temperatures taken and are asked to fill out a questionnaire about travel history and symptoms.
The facility’s internal incident command team have also eased restrictions and are advising residents to quarantine for 14 days only if they spend the night somewhere else, Trost said.
Staff encourage residents to wear masks if they do go out in public, and a universal masking policy is in place for all staff. The team has also reviewed protocols to open up the campus’ clinic, outpatient therapy center and child care facility. So far, the team has reviewed over 20 protocols to ensure sanitation and mitigation efforts.
The fitness center, Bible studies and the hair salon have also gotten the go-ahead to operate, Trost said.
At Bella Terra and Avantara Billings, there have been no positive cases at either facility, and staff have practiced strict protocols. Each facility is stocked with a supply of personal protective equipment. Each staff member completes a questionnaire and has their temperatures checked. Visitation, group dining and activities are still strictly prohibited, Tyrrell said.
Because the required restrictions have made residents lonely, the facilities have implemented a few things to keep everyone’s spirits up.
With iPads and other devices, residents at St. John’s United have been able to contact loved ones virtually.
Bella Terra and Avantara began a pen pal program called Letters of Love, where staff match residents with members of the community. Facility-wide activities like March Madness and superhero week were able to continue, as well as socially distant activities like hallway bingo. Holiday celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter were also conducted in a safe manner, Tyrrell said.
“In an attempt to combat loneliness, our staff members are in constant communication with the families of our residents and have worked to arrange window visits and Skype/FaceTime calls whenever possible,” Tyrrell said in an email. “We’re also sharing photos on social media featuring residents to ensure family and friends are able to see their loved ones.”
While times are tough and isolation is lonely, there's a bright side. All three facilities have experienced some of the lowest rates of infection of other illnesses within the senior living communities. Nursing homes have been collaborating for best practices, Trost said, and it's been helping.
"Our residents are well cared for, but let me not underplay that no matter what we do for mitigation, we're just one grocery store visit away from an incident of Covid," Trost said.
Caregivers in Montana are scrambling to find no-contact ways to provide essential services to and social interaction with socially isolated seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.